UAE - Dubai Duty Free has embarked on its first tree planting activity for 2024, as forty employees planted Ghaf tree seedlings, the national tree of the UAE, today at Hemaya School in Deira, Dubai

The activity was in line with the retailers’ support to the Tree Planting Initiative of the Dubai Police Academy and Zayed International Foundation for the Environment which aims to plant 100,000 trees all over the UAE on various dates and locations such as educational institutes, embassies, police stations and government sector buildings.

During the symbolic tree planting, 30 Ghaf tree seedlings were planted and eventually a total of 300 Ghaf trees will be planted at Hemaya School under the Dubai Duty Free name.

Commenting on the initiative, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said, “I am delighted that Dubai Duty Free continues to be involved in protecting our planet by supporting green initiatives from different UAE organisations including the Dubai Police Academy and Zayed International Foundation for the Environment. This initiative not only focuses on achieving the nation’s environmental goals in sustainability, but also those of Dubai Duty Free as a responsible retailer.”

The tree planting activity was attended by Dubai Duty Free Corporate Responsibility Department Manager, Olympia Pineda along with officials from Dubai Police Academy and Zayed International Foundation for the Environment as well as with the school children and senior school management.

Dubai Duty Free is ISO 14001 certified since 1999, and the operation and its team of staff are fully engaged with environmental practices within the company. The retailer actively takes part in many green initiatives including beach clean-ups, Earth Hour, Car Free Day and tree planting activities. To date, a total of 454 trees have been planted in the name of Dubai Duty Free in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah since 2018.

