Dubai, United Arab of Emirates: Kidney failure patients in Dubai can now undergo dialysis from the comfort of their own homes. The new service of home dialysis is provided by NMC ProVita, through Americare, the UAE's largest provider of home health services. This service will involve an array of doctors, therapists, and nurses attending to dialysis patients at their chosen schedule in their homes.

The launch ceremony was held in the Four Seasons Dubai and was attended by Dubai Health Authority seniors, Dr. Sabah Ahmed Alshabebi, Director of Al Suroor Specialty Hospital, and Dr. Amna Khalifa Al-Hadari, Head of the Department of Nephrology.

NMC’s CEO Michael Davis said: "It's time for people to access better healthcare services, and in Dubai, we have unmatched facilities that are now reaching the doorsteps of patients. We continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary Covid-19 measures are in place to allow home care services to be delivered by our professional staff."

“There is an increasing demand to improve the way we deliver dialysis care. By advocating patient-centered innovation, we can continue to provide a service that supports high-quality and high-value care to dialysis patients across the UAE," he added.

Clancey Po, President of Operations at NMC Healthcare, said: “Home dialysis patients can dialyze from the comfort of their home, giving them better control of their treatment schedules, more time for themselves, their families, their jobs, and the activities they enjoyed before starting dialysis. This service will also rule out traveling and lengthy waiting times, which is an additional cost and unnecessary burden. With this endeavour, we aspire to provide an improved quality of life for dialysis patients"

Stanley Rodrigues, General Manager at NMC ProVita International Medical Center, said “We at NMC ProVita always aim to provide medical services to support and enhance the physical and mental well-being of our patients. This revolutionary approach with Home dialysis will give the patients the freedom to live more normal lives”

Dr. Wael Jebur, Head of the Department of Nephrology and Dialysis department in NMC Specialty Hospital stated that “the patient-centered customized hemodialysis modality is tailored to meet the need of each patient holistically; including lifestyle, psychology, adequacy of hemodialysis, and general health). The advantages of home hemodialysis includes a dedicated nurse, flexible schedule for dialysis, flexible duration of dialysis, ability to change set up as needed like SLED and SCUF, ability to curtail up to the need of the patients to achieve the target adequacy, and family support.”

NMC ProVita is the largest provider of post-acute care and rehabilitation services across the UAE. Serving patients of all ages, it provides long-term care, post-acute rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation, homecare and hemodialysis services.

