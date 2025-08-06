The South African Health Informatics Association (SAHIA) will host its Clinical Coding Informatics Symposium on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, at the Melrose Surgical Centre in Johannesburg. This one-day in-person event brings together experts, funders, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and system implementers to explore the critical role of coding informatics in the future of healthcare financing in South Africa.

As South Africa moves towards the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI), there is growing urgency to standardise coding systems such as International Coding of Diseases (ICD) and International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI) across all healthcare sectors. These coding systems are essential for accurate billing, transparent reporting, improved planning, and equitable allocation of healthcare resources.

The opening keynote will be delivered by Barry Childs, joint CEO of Insight Actuaries and Consultants, a recognised expert in healthcare financing. Drawing on his deep expertise in health data analytics and funding models, Childs will set the tone for a day focused on meaningful dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and sector-wide collaboration.

“This Symposium offers transformative insights into the role of clinical coding in strengthening healthcare financing,” says Marieta Liebenberg, convenor of the Clinical Coding Symposium. “It’s an opportunity to bridge practice with policy and empower stakeholders with the knowledge to drive a more financially resilient healthcare system.”

Dr. Rajeev Rao Eashwari, president of SAHIA

Dr. Rajeev Rao Eashwari, president of SAHIA, affirms: “As healthcare and digital innovation merge, this symposium underscores how clinical coding and data intelligence form the backbone of a transformative, data-driven future - not just for medicine, but for all sectors reliant on precision, efficiency, and equity.”

The event is aimed at energetic dialogue with Wesley Solomon from Deloitte as master of ceremonies and includes the following speakers:



- Dr Warrick Sive, Wits Clinical Governance, Wits University.



- Dr Lyn Hanmer, SAMRC / WHO-FIC Collaborating Centre



- Anton van Schalkwyk, Insight Health Solutions



- Clive Daniell, In2Pacs



- Matt Zylstra, Discovery Health



- Erna van Rooyen, Netcare



- Professor Illse Truter, Department of Pharmacy, Nelson Mandela University (NMU)

The programme includes discussions on:



- The link between clinical coding and financing



- Strategies to align provider practices with funder expectations



- How coding supports transparency, cost control, and equitable resource allocation



- Best practices in ICD coding, imaging coding, and medical coding training.



- Funder and actuary perspectives on medical coding in decision-making

The Symposium aligns closely with SAHIA’s broader mission to advocate for a robust health informatics infrastructure and skilled workforce to support the implementation of universal healthcare (UHC) and National Health Insurance (NHI). Health informatics, including coding systems, digital platforms, and AI, is essential to creating an efficient, equitable, and patient-centred healthcare system.

Sponsorship opportunities for the event will be announced soon, offering companies and organisations a chance to support this vital industry gathering and engage directly with key decision-makers and health informatics professionals.

Who should attend?

Coding specialists, health administrators, data analysts, radiologists, IT professionals, software developers, case managers, pharmaceutical professionals and anyone working within the healthcare system where coding plays a critical role in administration, quality, and reporting.

Seats are limited to 100 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

The cost per delegate is R2,299, with a R300 discount available for paid-up SAHIA members.

About SAHIA

Established in 1982, the South African Health Informatics Association (SAHIA) is an independent, non-profit organisation committed to advancing the professional application of health informatics in South Africa. SAHIA unites professionals from healthcare, IT, academia, and policy to encourage collaboration, share knowledge, and support the development of digital health systems that enhance patient outcomes and healthcare services nationwide.



