Conference and Exhibition to be held from 31 May to 1 June at Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading e-commerce free zone in the region, has announced being the title sponsor of the fourth edition of Seamless Middle East, the largest event for smart payment solutions, e-commerce, and retail. The event will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 31 May to 1 June 2022, bringing more than 350 exhibitors from around the world.

Dubai CommerCity, the joint venture between the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) and the property developer Wasl, will bring together the leaders of e-commerce, retail, and financial technologies from around the world. The free zone’s participation at Seamless will support its strategic goals of enhancing the growth of the e-commerce sector in the UAE and the region, and consolidating the position of Dubai as a global e-commerce hub. Dubai CommerCity’s participation in various panel discussions and presentations will shed light on the latest products and solutions, including mobile payments, data analysis, stock management, digital marketing, logistical services, and other trends in the e-commerce sector.

Amna Lootah, Board Member at Dubai CommerCity and Director General at Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), said: “Dubai CommerCity provides an integrated system of incentives and services for all types of companies that seek to expand their e-commerce business. Our participation in Seamless Middle East will shed light on this world-class system, and affirm the free zone’s strategic role in setting the criteria for driving the growth of the e-commerce industry and bringing innovative solutions, to drive a prosperous future in the Middle East and North Africa.”

“Dubai CommerCity continues to support its clients in the region and contribute to the UAE’s economic diversification and digital transformation through its integrated system, which provides the best methods and resources to ensure the growth of regional and international e-commerce companies. The free zone offers a unique environment that incentivises creativity, investment, and excellence,” she added.

On the sideline of the two-day event, representatives from Dubai CommerCity will take part in a series of panels and presentations that focus on the latest trends in the sector, the services and incentives provided by free zones, and the opportunities for achieving growth and prosperity in the e-commerce industry. The first day’s agenda includes a keynote presentation by Abdulrahman Shaheen, Senior Vice President of Operations at Dubai CommerCity, entitled “The advantages of setting up an e-commerce business in a free zone”, while Mitch Bittermann, Senior Vice President of Commercials at Dubai CommerCity, will update attendees on how to keep up with the industry trends in the region’s market with a presentation entitled “Global retail and e-commerce trends and their adaptability for the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, Arjun Sarkar, Senior Director of E-commerce Solutions and Partnerships at Dubai CommerCity, will moderate an exclusive panel discussion on “The new wave of e-commerce tech”, which will include the Chief Product Officer and Chief Information Officer of Rivoli Group in the UAE.

In addition, a panel discussion entitled “Re-imagining warehouse operations: extending your reach on a global scale with technology” will feature William Allison, Director of Logistics at Dubai CommerCity; Matt Caswell, Head of E-commerce at Alshaya Group; Marius Ciavola, CEO of Tradeling; Aadil Ishfaq, CEO of PitstopArabia.com; Mohamed Riyaz, Logistics Manager at Squat Wolf; and Gabor Doka, Chief Operating Officer at AI-RobotX. The second day will feature a presentation entitled “How to build trust in marketplaces” by Rashed Al Mulla. Senior Director of Marketing and Communications at Dubai CommerCity.

Seamless Middle East 2022 will be hosting more than 350 exhibitors and 300 speakers that are among the top entrepreneurs in the world. The event will bring together hundreds of representatives of startups, innovators, and business leaders in the fields of financial technology, e-commerce, and retail. It will also feature the E-Commerce University Program, FinTech Pavilion, Demo Zone, Launch Pad, and Startup Village.

About Dubai CommerCity

Dubai CommerCity is the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to e-commerce. With an area covering 2.1 million square feet and an investment of around $1 billion, it is uniquely designed to support new and existing e-commerce businesses across the MENA region.

Dubai CommerCity is divided into three clusters, each with its innovative design. The Business Cluster is home to modern landscaped buildings with Grade A premium offices; the Logistics Cluster, which consists of state-of-the-art dedicated and multi-client warehouse units with scalable pay-as-you-go pricing models; and the Social Cluster houses restaurants, cafes, exhibition halls, and events.

In addition to the offices and warehouses, Dubai CommerCity can offer a full turnkey one-stop-shop e-commerce solution of support and services to enable brands and retailers build and launch an online store in as short and optimal time as possible, something that is now a priority due to the ongoing pandemic and the increasing growth of customers moving to purchase online.