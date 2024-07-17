Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) announced that the Dubai Civil Defense, led by the Ministry of Interior, has been awarded the inaugural NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem Global Influencer Award. Major General Jamal Bin Adeith Almehairi, Assistant Director General of Dubai Civil Defense, accepted the award on behalf of the Ministry of Interior and in honour of His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, the General Director of Dubai Civil Defense, for their unwavering dedication to enhancing safety.

The presentation of the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem Global Influencer Award took place at the NFPA Stars at Night awards ceremony during the annual NFPA Conference & Expo® (C&E) in Orlando. This newly established award by NFPA recognizes individuals or organizations demonstrating exceptional commitment to advancing safety through the principles of the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™. Inspired by the international work of former NFPA board member Hatem Kheir, this award celebrates global leaders who set outstanding standards in fire and life safety.

Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the Dubai Civil Defense has become a beacon of innovation and excellence. Their integration of cutting-edge technologies, rigorous training programs, and proactive community outreach has significantly elevated fire and life safety standards in Dubai and globally. The award also highlights the UAE’s commitment to using and enforcing the latest codes and standards and its innovative firefighting and emergency management approaches.

“Dubai Civil Defense led by the Ministry of Interior has made exceptional progress in the adoption of smart technology and extensive training programs to deliver vital safety and security services, ultimately improving the quality of life for the UAE community and raising emergency preparedness and disaster management awareness. We are proud to recognize their efforts in setting global standards in fire and life safety. By honoring entities like the Dubai Civil Defense led by the Ministry of Interior, this award promotes the adoption of best practices in fire, life, and property safety and crisis management, setting a high standard globally. It encourages other organizations worldwide to strive for similar excellence in protecting lives and property,” said Eng. Dana Kamal, Director of International Business Development MENA at NFPA.

Among the initiatives led by the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates is the International Initiative for Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC). Launched at the World Government Summit in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in 2023, I2LEC aims to establish a collaborative approach among law enforcement agencies, international organizations, and governments. This initiative seeks to create global frameworks to build research capacities for law enforcement agencies to combat environmental crimes.

In its first year, I2LEC obtained the support of over 60 law enforcement agencies worldwide and contributed to seizing more than $32 million in proceeds from environmental crimes through international joint operations. Additionally, the initiative trained over 270 law enforcement officials from more than 40 countries. These efforts reflect the UAE's belief that sustainable development cannot be achieved without ensuring community safety and stability and enhancing global cooperation and partnerships.

The 2024 NFPA Stars at Night Gala celebrated 14 individuals or organizations across seven award categories. You can learn more about this year's recipients by visiting the awards section of the NFPA website.



