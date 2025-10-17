H.E. Liisa-Ly Pakosta: “The UAE is a nation turning ambition into action, creating an environment where Estonian expertise can contribute meaningfully to projects that are reshaping governance, business, and daily life.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers, in collaboration with the Government of Estonia and the UAE–Estonia Business Council, has successfully hosted the first-ever Dubai–Estonia Business Seminar, a landmark event dedicated to deepening trade, investment, and innovation ties between the two digitally advanced economies.

Held at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, the seminar was attended by H.E. Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs for the Republic of Estonia; H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; and H.E. Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the United Arab Emirates.

Discussions explored ways to enhance cooperation between companies from Dubai and Estonia across a broad range of sectors including advanced technologies, the digital economy, renewable energy, the automotive industry, agritech, construction, logistics, and the maritime industry. Participants examined opportunities to strengthen trade relations, leverage mutual expertise in key sectors, and pave the way for impactful new partnerships.

H.E. Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs for the Republic of Estonia, said: “The Dubai–Estonia Forum reflects a shared understanding that digital progress is not built in isolation but through collaboration and trust. The UAE’s determination to embed innovation across every sector mirrors Estonia’s own belief that technology is a means to strengthen economies and improve people’s lives. The UAE is a nation turning ambition into action, creating an environment where Estonian expertise can contribute meaningfully to projects that are reshaping governance, business, and daily life. We are proud that our companies are making an effort to find their place within this vision for a smarter and more connected future.”

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “The strong and growing relationship between Dubai and Estonia creates a solid foundation for advancing our shared economic goals. We remain committed to enhancing bilateral partnerships across key sectors. Dubai’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly regulatory environment make it an ideal platform for Estonian companies seeking international expansion and access to new markets across the region.”

The number of Estonian companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased by 37% year-on-year in 2024. During H1 2025, 15 new Estonian companies joined the chamber, bringing the total number of Estonian member companies to 95 by the end of June 2025.

Bilateral trade relations have also witnessed steady growth, with the value of non-oil trade between Dubai and Estonia rising by 10% to AED 542.3 million in 2024, compared to AED 494.5 million in 2023.

The seminar also featured a series of insightful presentations highlighting the strategic advantages of establishing and expanding businesses in both Dubai and Estonia, further cementing the shared vision for a prosperous economic future.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

About Estonia

Estonia is a global leader in digital innovation. Known for its fully digital e-governance, the world's first e-residency program, and boasting the highest number of startups per capita in Europe, Estonia offers a hassle-free and competitive business environment for global businesses. With a focus on transparency, efficiency, and forward-thinking solutions, Estonia is a trusted partner in business and diplomacy. Whether for work, investment, or exploration, Estonia provides a unique blend of innovation, opportunity, and quality of life. Situated in Northern Europe, Estonia consistently ranks high internationally for liberal democracy, political stability, economic freedom, and low corruption. Expert at adapting through innovation, Estonia is ready to tackle seemingly impossible challenges with the promise of a better future.