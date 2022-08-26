Dubai, UAE: Dubai Calendar, the official listing platform for events in the city, has highlighted an incredible range of live music, culture, fitness and sports events that will take place in the city from September to October. These must-attend events including the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the city’s flagship fitness initiative, a poignant ballet performance of Romeo and Juliet and performances from global superstars such as 50 Cent, will continue to surprise both visitors and residents in September and October, with plenty of more world-class entertainment to be hosted by Dubai during the remainder of 2022.



Here are Dubai Calendar’s top picks of upcoming events in September and October:



ALLOW YOURSELF TO BE ENTERTAINED

Watch a family friendly Kuwaiti act in Maweed Ma Maleh, as it takes to the stage at Dubai World Trade Centre on 2 and 3 September. The talented performers bring to life a story of a married couple who experience an unexpected and interesting encounter.



Enjoy an evening of laughs and jokes as Filipino-American stand-up comedian, Jo Koy, returns to Dubai on 3 September. Comedy lovers can settle in for a hilarious event as the talented comic takes to the Coca-Cola arena stage. Jo Koy has previously sold out shows across the globe with his signature comedic style, often providing audiences with side-splitting stories and comical observations.



Be enchanted by William Shakespeare’s heart breaking tale of forbidden love, Romeo and Juliet, from 9 to 11 September at Dubai Opera. The classic play is beautifully brought to life through dance, performed by the State Ballet of Georgia. The tragic tale will enchant guests with a magical performance depicting Verona’s feuding families and gut wrenching young love.



Prepare for nail biting, death-defying stunts, record-breaking acts and freestyle motor cross at the gripping Crusty Demons World Domination Show on 23 September at Coca-Cola Arena. The show will be headlined by world-champion Remi Bizouard who is famed for his coveted double back flip, and Jacko Strong, known for his thrilling front flips.



Relive the magic of the of the 1984 classic, Footloose The Musical, as the musical sensation is brought to life on the Dubai Opera stage from 5 to 8 October. With performers coming from the UK, guests can expect to hear show tunes like Holding Out For A Hero, Let’s Hear it For The Boy, and many more.



Celebrating their 25th anniversary, Riverdance is coming to Dubai to perform at Dubai Opera from 27 to 30 October. They will be performing their quintessential awe-inspiring dances, set to Grammy-award winning music.



ENJOY GLOBAL MUSIC ACTS

See a very special showcase of top stars from the Philippines at Pinoy Piyesta at Coca-Cola Arena on 2 September. The line-up includes singer and rapper KZ Tandigan, prince of pop Eric Santos, famed singer Morisette and more.



Enjoy Bollywood hits as Sonu Nigam comes to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on 10 September. The talented star will be performing all of his popular hits which resonate with all age groups, from romantic ballads to patriotic anthems.



Classical music fans will not be disappointed with La Traviata, which will showcase all of Guiseppe Verdi’s acclaimed work, presenting a spellbinding show with iconic scores by the Italian composer in four acts. Taking place on Dubai Opera stage on 13 and 14 September.



Indian singer, songwriter, actor and poet, Satinder Sartaaj, will be making his Dubai debut at The Agenda on 17 September. He will be performing a show-stopping live concert with all of his famed hits, promising a night to remember.



On 17 September, Dubai Opera will be welcoming talented pop-rock artist Margaux Sauve: Ghostly Kisses, as she will be performing his renowned, distinctive hits with a background of soothing deep house beats.



Marvel at one of the world’s most adored superstars, as you are taken on a journey back to the golden era of the great Michael Jackson, during the fantastic The King of Pop tribute show at Dubai Opera on 23 and 24 September. Be awe struck by the intricate dance routines, choreographed by Lavelle Smith, who directed the real Michael Jackson for many years.



See hip-hop legend, 50 Cent, live at the Coca-Cola Arena on 30 September, as part of a one night only edition of the Green Light Gang World Tour. The New York born star will be performing all of his signature hits including In Da Club and Get Rich or Die Tryin, alongside other famed hits.



On 1 October, Jazz Classics will be returning to Dubai Opera, for an elegant evening of fabulous live Jazz music. With captivating performances of songs from pioneers of the genre, including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone and Nat King Cole. The event will be headlined by Andrea Florez, Naz Holland and Ciaran Fox, who will be performing smooth vocals throughout the evening.



‘Beliebers’ are in for a treat this October as Justin Bieber will be live in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on 8 and 9 October, as part of his Justice world tour. The smash hit artist will be performing all of his world renowned hits.



Pakistani superstars will be performing at Coca-Cola Arena on 14 October at Coke Studio Live, with ground breaking shows, emerging new talent and raw performances.



Guests can be awe struck by the essence of the buzzing streets of Damascus as renowned Arab composer, Iyad Rimawi, performs ‘One night at Dubai Opera’ on 15 October.



Alternative rock fans will be thrilled that Travis are performing at Dubai Opera on 17 October. The multiple Brit award winning boy band will be performing tracks from their electrifying album, The Invisible Band, as well as many of their other classic hits.



Chart-topping star George Ezra will be performing in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on 21 October. The ‘Shotgun’ singer will be singing a plethora of his trademark upbeat tunes with a climactic finale, sure to wow Dubai audiences.



FITNESS AND SPORTS EVENTS

For all ages, abilities and fitness levels, the Wellman Half Marathon is taking place on 1 October at The Track, Meydan Golf. Family and friends can sprint around this stunning course, with surroundings of Meydan, at this leisurely competition, with assured entertainment for runners and spectators.



The Middle East’s leading fitness and bodybuilding event, Dubai Muscle Show, will be taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 27 to 29 October. The show will be a place for fitness fanatics to stage their ripped muscles and share advice, tips and hear from leading experts.



Get ready for the entire city to come together and celebrate fitness at the latest edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, taking place from 29 October to 27 November. Launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the event encourages the entire city to get fit for an entire month.



A marathon with incredible views going through some of the world’s most picturesque neighbourhoods, Downtown Dubai, the Mai Dubai City Half Marathon, taking place on the 30th of October is not one to be missed for sports and running fans.



Dubai Calendar allows residents and tourists to discover upcoming events and purchase tickets quickly and securely through the app’s purchasing platform.



For more information about all events taking place across Dubai, please visit: www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-events-calendar. Tickets for the events can also be bought quickly and securely through Dubai Calendar’s website and the mobile application’s purchasing platform.



