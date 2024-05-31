Dubai: On Thursday 23rd May, Regional Law Firm BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP, a prominent legal entity headquartered in DIFC, proudly entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Meydan Free Zone, the first law firm to do so.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities, poised to enhance business opportunities and legal services within the Free Zone.

The partnership will facilitate streamlined access to legal services, including but not limited to corporate law, commercial transactions, intellectual property rights, dispute resolution, and regulatory compliance. By combining BSA's legal proficiency with Meydan Free Zone's business ecosystem, clients can expect enhanced support in navigating the complexities of the legal landscape while maximizing growth opportunities.

Upon signing the agreement BSA Senior Partner, Dr Ahmad Bin Hezeem said "We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Meydan Free Zone. This collaboration represents a union of expertise and resources, enabling us to offer comprehensive legal solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses within the Free Zone."

"We believe this partnership will be instrumental in developing a conducive environment for business growth within Meydan Free Zone," added Dr Ahmad.

Meydan Free Zone, known for its dynamic business environment and strategic location, has become a hub for global commerce, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Through this partnership, BSA aims to leverage its expertise and resources to provide unparalleled legal support to businesses operating within the Free Zone.

“We are excited to announce a strategic partnership between Meydan Free Zone and BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP, combining our strengths to provide unparalleled legal and business services to our clients”, said Mohammed Bin Humaidan, Director of Meydan Free Zone. “This collaboration aims to enhance the support and resources available to businesses operating within the Meydan Free Zone, ensuring they thrive in an ever-evolving market landscape.”

As part of the partnership, BSA will provide consultations and legal assistance to businesses seeking to establish or expand their operations within the Free Zone.

For more information about BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, please visit bsabh.com.

About BSA

BSA is a regional Law Firm in the Middle East with offices in the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. As a full-service law firm our practice areas include litigation, arbitration and corporate services, including M&A, banking & finance, Intellectual Property, TMT, Fintech, employment and insurance.

About Meydan Free Zone

A modern economic free zone in the heart of Dubai, Meydan is close to the most important landmarks of the emirate, which gives investors several strategic benefits. It offers open office spaces and fully serviced offices, accommodating all types of businesses including commercial, consulting, investment and administrative companies, alongside choices in high-end residences.

Social Media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bsa-ahmadbinhezeem-and-associates/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bsa_bh

For media information, please contact:

Laura Davison

TishTash PR

T: +971 (0)55 547 5093

E: laura@tishtash.com