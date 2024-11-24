Dubai: The Dubai Autism Center (DAC) has unveiled the UAE’s first autism-friendly dental clinic, a specialized facility designed in partnership with Curaden, the group behind the brand Curaprox. Situated within the DAC’s premises, the clinic is specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals on the autism spectrum, offering a range of specialized oral care services in an environment sensitive to their sensory preferences.

“With the launch of this autism-friendly dental clinic, the Dubai Autism Center reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality services for all community members, including people of determination,” said Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center. “This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to make Dubai a more inclusive city, in line with our government’s vision to transform the emirate into a city truly welcoming for people of determination.”

Al Emadi expressed his gratitude to Curaden for their dedication to enhancing the dental experience for people with autism in the UAE. He highlighted that this clinic would be an invaluable resource in addressing an important need within the community, noting its innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and staff specially trained to support individuals with autism.

Joyce Chamoun, Business Development Manager at the Dubai Autism Center, emphasized the center’s commitment to improving the quality of life for people with autism. “This clinic is a first-of-its-kind in the UAE, designed specifically to meet the needs of individuals on the autism spectrum,” she said. “With its soothing, thoughtfully crafted environment and advanced technology, the clinic is designed to alleviate anxiety and create a comfortable experience for our patients.”

Chamoun explained that the clinic’s team includes dentists and assistants trained extensively at the DAC to understand and cater to the needs of individuals with autism. The team’s approach combines patience, empathy, and simple, effective communication techniques. The clinic offers a variety of services, from routine check-ups to cavity treatment and dental cleanings. The calming environment features dimmed lighting, soft colors, and noise-canceling headphones to reduce stress and create a sensory-friendly space, while the clinic’s advanced equipment ensures the highest standard of care for every patient with autism.

Paul Tamer, Managing Director of Curaden MEA, said: “We’re proud to partner with the Dubai Autism Center in making oral health care more inclusive. This room is a step toward providing a positive, accessible experience for individuals with autism."

Rami Fares, Regional Marketing Manager at Curaden MEA, emphasized the importance of the project within the brand’s mission, stating: “At Curaprox, our mission is to build a healthier and happier society by revolutionizing oral self-care. This initiative embodies that mission by creating a supportive space where individuals with autism can learn and practice essential oral hygiene comfortably. Through the Curaprox Dental Room, we are not only raising awareness about the importance of oral health but also making it accessible for everyone. This project is a proud part of our broader CSR efforts in the UAE."

Angela Couto, Regional Education Manager at Curaden MEA, added: "The Curaprox Dental Room offers a safe space to teach effective oral care routines, helping individuals with autism build healthy habits that will last a lifetime.”

About Dubai Autism Center

Founded by a decree of the ruler of Dubai in 2001, Dubai Autism Center is the first Emirati non-profit organization in UAE that aims to provide specialized services to take care of children with autism and provide support for their families and their caregivers. The financial resources of the center consist of subsidies, donations, and any charitable endowments for the welfare of the center.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. ASD can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. According to recent studies, one in 36 children is affected by ASD.