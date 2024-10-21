Dubai: In a significant step towards enhancing specialized healthcare for people of determination, His Excellency Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, welcomed Mr. Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center, at the Corporation’s headquarters. The meeting focused on expanding collaborative efforts to better serve individuals with special needs and support their healthcare providers.

As part of the initiative, Mr. Al Emadi presented the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services with the prestigious Autism Friendly Certificate (AFC). This recognition highlights the Corporation’s commitment to offering high-quality services in a safe, supportive environment tailored to individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) and the Dubai Autism Center (DAC) have collaborated to establish a dedicated sensory-friendly first aid point at the center. This initiative will be staffed by paramedics specially trained by the Dubai Autism Center to cater to the unique needs of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). These professionals are equipped to provide tailored medical assistance and ensure safe, compassionate transportation to hospitals when required.

His Excellency Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, emphasized the value of this partnership, stating: “We are deeply committed to delivering world-class healthcare services that cater to every member of our community, including people of determination. This collaboration aligns with the vision of our wise leadership, which places great importance on improving the quality of life for all, especially those with special needs. By working together, we contribute to the Dubai Social Agenda 33, aiming to make Dubai a truly inclusive city that is welcoming and supportive of people of determination through a comprehensive, sustainable system that addresses their needs.”

Julfar pointed out that the sensory ambulance's new location within the Dubai Autism Center would provide easier access to emergency medical care to individuals with autism. The familiar surroundings would help to alleviate anxiety and ensure that students and staff receive timely assistance in case of medical emergencies.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Dubai Autism Center for their continued collaboration in training our ambulance teams and providing the necessary location and resources for the success of this initiative. Their valuable partnership contributes to providing better healthcare for individuals with autism in Dubai." Julfar said.

Mr. Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, saying, "We are delighted to partner with Dubai Ambulance to bring this innovative service to our center,”

“The partnership between Dubai Ambulance and the Dubai Autism Center underscores their shared commitment to improving the quality of life for individuals with autism and creating a more inclusive and compassionate society”, he added.

Al Emadi stressed that the Sensory Ambulance through the Autism-Friendly Certification Program (AFCP) will provide a vital safety net for those on the autism spectrum, ensuring that they receive the highest quality of care in emergency situations.

Al Emadi acknowledged Dubai Ambulance's dedication to meeting the needs of individuals with autism on an equal basis with others, in line with the wise leadership's vision of transforming Dubai into a friendly city for people of determination.

It's noteworthy that Autism-friendly certified entities undergo annual evaluations and a "mystery shopper" program typically involving individuals with autism and their families.

The Autism-Friendly Certification Program (AFCP), a pioneering initiative in the region, was launched by the Dubai Autism Center in September 2022. Designed to recognize exemplary organizations in the public and private sectors, the program aims to foster a more inclusive community by encouraging higher accessibility standards for individuals with autism.

About Dubai Autism Center

Founded by a decree of the ruler of Dubai in 2001, Dubai Autism Center is the first Emirati non-profit organization in UAE that aims to provide specialized services to take care of children with autism and provide support for their families and their caregivers. The financial resources of the center consist of subsidies, donations, and any charitable endowments for the welfare of the center.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. ASD can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. According to recent studies, one in 36 children is affected by ASD.