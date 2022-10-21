DUBAI, UAE: Dubai Airports, the operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) airports, has been awarded the Best Aviation Sustainability Program (Environment pillar) at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Awards, for its ongoing efforts in helping to develop a more sustainable global aviation industry.

The award was presented at a prestigious ceremony held in Montreal, Canada, at the 41st General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recently. Dubai Airports was recognised for its efforts as a leading player in the global aviation industry in implementing its ongoing sustainability programmes. Some of these projects include the replacing of 150,000 conventional light fixtures across DXB's terminals and airfield with significantly more efficient LED lights, introducing electric and hybrid ground service vehicles, and building a 15,000-panel solar array at DXB’s Terminal 2, the largest at any airport in the Middle East.

Commenting on Dubai Airports’ achievement, Omar Binadai, Executive Vice President of Technology & Infrastructure at Dubai Airports said: “We are delighted to be recognised as a positive force within the industry – one that is helping to support the global aviation community on its journey to a more sustainable future, and an organisation that is both fully aligned with, and committed to, helping the UAE’s wider efforts in achieving long-term climate action goals.”

Established in 2016, the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Aviation Award aims to shine a light on countries, businesses, and individuals around the world by recognising their contribution to the success of aviation industry. This triennial award reflects UAE’s commitment to promote aviation and support to ICAO’s ‘No Country Left Behind’ initiative.

This year, the second edition of the Award was divided into three categories that represent a unique mix of aviation business, including outstanding resource contribution to ICAO programs, best aviation sustainability program (Environment or Socio-economic Pillars), and aircraft cabin noise-research and development category.

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports manages the operation and development of both of Dubai’s airports – DXB and DWC.

As integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

With 29.1m passengers in annual traffic in 2021, DXB retained its rank as the world’s number one international airport for the eighth consecutive year. DXB is also ranked among the top 15 for international cargo volumes, as reported by Airports Council International.

DXB has received Airport Health Accreditation from the ACI for its hygiene and safety regime.

High resolution images of DXB available here: Media Library.

