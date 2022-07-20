Dubai, UAE: People travelling through Dubai International (DXB) now have access to a new customer contact centre that provides always-on access to DXB customer service professionals anytime, anywhere, at their convenience on their channel of choice.

The new contact centre blends live and technology-enabled services for travellers to access support via phone, email, live chat, social media on @DXB and @DubaiAirports platforms, as well as WhatsApp for business, which is coming soon.

Dubai Airports began testing the new integrated DXB service earlier this year to ensure seamless operations and guest support. The contact centre includes 24/7 bilingual support as well as the most updated and consistent information across all channels, including automated flight status check without having to speak to an agent. When needed, automated routing is available to key DXB partners including Emirates, dnata, the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs and the Road Transport Authority.

“The new DXB contact centre exemplifies how Dubai Airports is making significant enhancements to the guest experience at every customer touchpoint. It is our commitment to deliver a best-in-class guest experience with every conversation while creating a safe, smooth, fast, and enjoyable journey,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.

“The investment in customer service excellence at DXB supports the vision of the Dubai government to deliver innovative and integrated customer service. Our customers can now enjoy timely and efficient support across all contact centre channels in real time and on their channel of choice.”

Dubai Airports is partnering with Teleperformance, a leading provider of integrated business services, to deliver this best practice omni-channel solution by combining an integrated blend of human and digital tools to support guests quickly and easily with a high degree of customer satisfaction.

DXB guests can access the customer contact centre through the following: