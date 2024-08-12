Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Airports announced its new Youth Council cohort today, on International Youth Day. The pioneering initiative, aligned with the UAE’s vision for youth empowerment, aims to guide and nurture young talent, to shape the next generation of aviation leaders.

The Dubai Airports Youth Council embodies the unwavering commitment to developing young minds and fostering innovation at the world’s busiest international hub. It provides a platform for young aviation enthusiasts within Dubai Airports to gather, connect and be inspired, recognising youth empowerment's crucial role in the organisation’s overall success.

The 14 new members, who were informed of their selection on International Youth Day, will be led by Anfal Al Shaibi as President, and Alya Alshehhi and Amna Ali Al Ali as Vice Presidents. To mark the occasion, they attended a welcome meeting with Dubai Airports' senior leadership team who highlighted the vital role these young leaders will play in the future of the UAE.

Commenting on the significance of the Youth Council, Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said, "Young talent is not just the future; they are the driving force of today shaping the present, and driving us towards innovation and growth. At Dubai Airports, we proudly champion our young employees who fuel our progress with fresh ideas and unique perspectives. Each member plays a vital role in shaping the future of the UAE. We eagerly anticipate their continued impact and contributions to our success.”

Dubai Airports remains steadfast in its mission to champion youth empowerment, recognising these young leaders as the torchbearers of tomorrow. This new cohort will collaborate to identify strategic growth opportunities across the organisation and wider industry, in line with the UAE’s vision.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Dubai Airports PR Team

pr@dubaiairports.ae

About Dubai Airports