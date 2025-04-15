Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise and the region’s leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), has partnered with Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) to strengthen the cybersecurity framework of one of the region’s most critical aviation organizations. This collaboration underscores Dubai’s commitment to achieving excellence in digital transformation and maintaining the highest standards of security and resilience across its key sectors.

By deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven threat intelligence, automation for faster response, and Machine Learning (ML) to predict and mitigate emerging risks, dans is proactively strengthening its defenses against evolving cybersecurity attacks. These initiatives align with Dubai’s vision for a secure, resilient, and digitally advanced future.

As a recognized leader in the IDC (International Data Corporation) MarketScape for Managed Security Services (MSS) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Help AG delivers industry-leading cybersecurity solutions powered by cutting-edge technologies. Central to this collaboration is Help AG’s comprehensive AI-powered Cloud Security Operations Center (Cloud SOC) platform, which combines advanced threat intelligence and automation to enhance visibility, control, and resilience across dans’ operations.

Speaking on this milestone, HE Ibrahim Ahli, Chief Executive Officer of dans, said: “Our mission to provide safe and reliable air navigation services requires the highest standards of cybersecurity. Partnering with Help AG confirms our commitment in integrating advanced technologies such as AI and ML to predict and address threats before they impact operations. This collaboration reflects our proactive approach to securing critical infrastructure and supports Dubai’s reputation as a leader in technological innovation.”

Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer of Help AG, commented: “dans’ commitment to investing in AI and automation-driven cybersecurity is a testament to their forward-looking vision. By working together, we are ensuring a robust and adaptive security framework that not only safeguards operations but also enhances efficiency and resilience.”

This partnership sets a benchmark for innovative cybersecurity practices in the region, reaffirming Help AG’s expertise as the trusted partner for securing the Middle East’s most critical sectors.

About dans

Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) is the air navigation services provider that manages the Dubai and part of the Northern Emirates airspace. dans also provides air navigation services for airport authorities and numerous prestigious airlines, including the world’s busiest airport in terms of international passenger numbers – Dubai International Airport (DXB).

About Help AG

Help AG, an e& enterprise company, is a recognized leader in next-generation cybersecurity technology and innovation. We combine strategic consulting with bespoke information security solutions and services to empower governments and enterprises across the Middle East and Africa to secure their digital transformation journey while maintaining a competitive edge.

Leveraging e&'s robust technology portfolio, vast market reach, and deep expertise, Help AG enables organizations in the region with the tools and capabilities needed to confidently navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Our advanced security offerings, coupled with a commitment to cybersecurity innovation and compliance, ensure that our customers benefit from unparalleled resilience and agility in an increasingly digital world.

As a trusted partner to both governments and enterprises, Help AG is dedicated to fostering a secure and compliant digital environment, helping our clients thrive in their digital endeavors.

To learn more about Help AG, please visit www.helpag.com.

About e& enterprise

At e& enterprise, we specialize in supporting governments and large-scale organizations undergo successful digital transformations. Through optimizing operational efficiencies, enhancing customer engagement, and empowering data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the ever-evolving digital era.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Oman; our cutting-edge digital solutions are specifically designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organizations and executives across various industries.

With a proven track record, extensive consulting expertise, unrivalled technical experts and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, we collaborate closely with our customers, providing tailored solutions that empower them to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey and turn their vision into reality.

To learn more, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com/

For more information, please contact:

Suzana Saoud

Senior Account Manager

Gambit Communications

+97156 7155 470

Suzana@gambit.ae