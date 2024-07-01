Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced the sixth cohort of the du Youth Council. The new formation reflects du's dedication to the importance of youth diversity and inclusion for expansion, progress, and creating a cohesive society in the UAE. The initiative reflects the Ministry of Youth’s direction, aiming to mirror the UAE's vision of a cohesive, inclusive society that cultivates leadership and community involvement among the youth.

Established in 2017 as a platform for empowering young talent, the Council aims to cultivate the next generation of leaders through a comprehensive strategy emphasizing education & training, wellbeing, and outreach. It has been instrumental in fostering youth engagement and entrepreneurial spirit through a variety of impactful initiatives, including a retreat that brought together over 100 young individuals for collaborative problem-solving and workshops, a podcast aimed at connecting and inspiring youth, and a platform designed to showcase young talents and services, enhancing opportunities for entrepreneurial ventures and practical skill development.

The inclusionary approach of the du Youth Council aligns with the UAE’s National Youth Agenda 2031 and embodies the country’s core values of inclusion, tolerance, and commitment to excellence. The inclusion of non-UAE nationals in the Council's diverse array of activities further enriches the discussion, fosters cultural exchange, and ensures a wide range of perspectives are considered in addressing youth-related issues. Through its latest edition, the Council broadens its impact to advocate for economic growth, community engagement, global impact, and technological proficiency for the youth.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

