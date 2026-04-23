Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, continues to fortify the nation’s enterprise landscape by delivering high-performance business continuity through Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Backup as a Service (BaaS) solutions under du Tech’s portfolio, establishing the organization as the national guardian of digital resilience. As organizations face an increasingly complex digital threat environment, du Tech provides the critical infrastructure needed to ensure operational resilience and data sovereignty.

As digital downtime translates into financial loss, the stakes for UAE enterprises are at an all-time high. Recent studies show that 94% of UAE organizations have experienced a cyberattack in the past year, with the average cost of a single breach now exceeding $2.9 million. Furthermore, nearly 60% of local firms report that data disruptions have materially impact on their business operations.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: “From government entities to enterprises, your data stays secure and your business keeps moving, this is our commitment to organizations across the UAE. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, we are enabling institutions to move forward with confidence through resilient, secure, and sovereign digital infrastructure. By integrating strong local capabilities and global scale, we provide a dual-layered approach that combines both sovereign in-country protection and out-of-country international redundancy, ensuring organizations remain agile, protected, and ready to navigate what lies ahead.”

Through du Tech portfolio, du delivers industry-specific resilience through solutions engineered for sectors where uptime is non-negotiable. For the government and public sector, du Tech's National Hypercloud protects critical data while ensuring 24/7 availability of essential e-services. In finance and banking, a sector that remains a primary target for digital threats, du Tech provides high-frequency backup capabilities and ultra-low Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs). For healthcare, the company safeguards critical patient data in an environment where system availability is directly linked to life-safety outcomes. Additionally, du Tech addresses the retail and e-commerce sector by protecting the 44% of UAE retailers who have recently faced data breaches, helping maintain consumer trust and transactional integrity across all operations.

du meets diverse regulatory and operational needs through flexible deployment models tailored to varying business requirements. The Sovereign (In-Country) solution utilizes du Tech's Tier III-certified data centres across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, ensuring data remains within UAE borders to satisfy strict local data residency requirements. Meanwhile, the Out-of-Country (Global Cloud) solution leverages strategic partnerships with global hyperscalers, providing international redundancy and multi-cloud protection for businesses with global footprints. By integrating these managed services, du, through its sub-brand du Tech, enables organizations to offload the complexity of disaster recovery, allowing them to focus on growth while maintaining 99.999% uptime.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.