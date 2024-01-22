Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced that du Samacom Al Qudra teleport facility has been awarded the esteemed Tier 4 certification under the Teleport Certification Programme by the World Teleport Association (WTA). du hosts an advanced teleport, providing comprehensive access to a wide range of satellites and Broadcasters.

The Teleport Certification Programme, known for its rigorous evaluation process, recognizes du's commitment to creating a conducive environment for satellite operators and service providers. The Tier 4 certification serves as a testament to du Samacom's support for Geostationary (GEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite constellations.

Saleem AlBlooshi, CTO at du said: “ The Tier 4 certification from WTA reiterates our commitment to building a robust satellite infrastructure. It reinforces du’s reputation as a critical link in the global broadcasting and telecommunications landscape, offering unparalleled network reliability and top-quality satellite services. Through the dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment of our team, we consistently uphold the highest standards of quality, security, and efficiency.”

Al Qudra facility is built on a large (75,000 square meters) plot and has full visibility of the geostationary arc, with no physical line of sight obstructions. The facility construction was completed in 2021 and the teleport currently has 45 transmit/receive antennas plus 22 receive-only antennas, providing access to S, C, Ku and DBS band satellites.

The Teleport Tier 4 certification signifies a significant milestone for du, demonstrating its dedication to excellence and its commitment to delivering exceptional satellite solutions. With this recognition, du is well-positioned to enhance its offerings and contribute to the continued growth of the space and satellite industry.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

