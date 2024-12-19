Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced an exclusive partnership with Emirati firm Cyberspace Technologies for Tairra, a business management platform dedicated to optimising operations for teams of varying sizes. The agreement was signed by Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du and Abdulla Khalifa Al Shaer Al Mansoori, Managing Partner at Cyberspace Technologies.

The collaboration aims to revolutionise business management by offering a comprehensive all-in-one platform that enhances customer experiences and drives innovation. du will introduce Tairra's integrated business collaboration suite to business clientele, consolidating essential tools onto a single platform.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said: "We are excited to announce our partnership with Tairra, marking a significant step forward in our journey to revolutionise the digital landscape for businesses in the UAE. Our collaboration is founded on a shared vision to simplify complexities in business management through innovative technology. By integrating Tairra's comprehensive suite into our services, we are offering our customers a transformative tool that not only enhances operational efficiency but also elevates the overall customer experience.”

Customers will benefit from seamless team coordination, streamlined project management, efficient client relationship management, dynamic chat functionalities, organised file management, suite of productivity tools and a gamified loyalty program – all managed through a user-friendly administrative dashboard.

Abdulla Khalifa Al Shaer Al Mansoori, Managing Partner at Cyberspace Technologies, said: " Our platform is designed to meet the dynamic needs of today’s businesses, offering tools that streamline operations, boost productivity, and foster team collaboration. We are committed to this collaboration with du, as it aligns with our mission to innovate and deliver solutions that not only support business growth but also enhance the way teams work and interact.”

Tairra's flexible hosting options, whether on the cloud or client premises, prioritise data security and compliance. With Tairra's automation capabilities and efficiency enhancements, businesses can optimise workflow, boost productivity and team coordination.

du and Tairra are at the forefront of reshaping the future of business management through cutting-edge technology with a customer-centric approach and empowering businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.

