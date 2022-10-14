Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to enable telco services on TAMM, Abu Dhabi government services website. The announcement was made at GITEX Global 2022 – where du is presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering Governments, Shaping The Emirates Reality’ featuring technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality, metaverse, blockchain, NFT and robotics.

License holders and customers who acquire trade licenses from TAMM portal will be presented with telco services through startup packs, special offers and business enabling tools. For the mobile startup packs, benefits include fast and reliable network speeds and national minutes.

H.E. Sameh Al Qubaisi, General Director of Economic Affairs at ADDED, added: “As the UAE leadership accelerates its journey to a digital economy, we are pleased to partner with du as a key transformation enabler to ensure that automation capabilities are pursued and integrated within our operations. As part of the agreement, customers of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development will be able to access special telco services through the TAMM portal, facilitating a one-stop-shop experience as part of du’s efforts to strengthen the UAE’s digital economy.”

The partnership between du and ADED is dedicated to providing smart services and initiatives that contribute to raising the competitiveness and sustainability of businesses, which will culminate in strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a business hub.

Jasim Al Awadi, Head of Government & Key Accounts Segments at du said: “Our partnership with ADED will leverage the latest technology tools innovatively and creatively to provide advanced telco services. The TAMM portal will play a key role to support the business community, help it drive growth and realise their business objectives. This collaboration promises to boost both economic development and the Abu Dhabi’s status as an innovative centre for business and investment.”

With successful digital transformation an imperative for every government entity in line with the UAE National Agenda, ADED is committed to automating all business processes utilising Robotics Process Automation (RPA) and blockchain technology. This in addition to telco services by du will help customers pursue their business objectives through a one-stop-shop in alignment with the UAE’s digital economy agenda.

