Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), announced that CEO Fahad Al Hassawi today hosted Borje Ekholm, President & Group CEO at Ericsson and a high level delegation at its HQ in Dubai Hills. The meeting represents the continuation of a long-term partnership to enhance du’s network performance, strengthen managed services and improve mobile experiences across the UAE in line with the telco’s digital transformation agenda.

