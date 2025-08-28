Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today celebrated Emirati Women’s Day 2025 with a special video honouring the remarkable legacy, achievements, and future potential of Emirati women on the international stage, in line with its commitment to empowering women and supporting the UAE's vision for gender. The campaign aligns with the official theme for Emirati Women’s Day 2025: 'Hand in Hand, Celebrating the 50th' marking five decades since the establishment of the General Women’s Union in 1975.

The celebration featured a powerful hero video, directed by Aisha Alkaabi, showcasing Emirati women working abroad, highlighting their contributions to various industries and their role as proud ambassadors of UAE values and excellence on the global stage. The video captures the essence of Emirati women's determination, resilience, and success in representing their nation internationally.

Adel AlRais, Head of Corporate Communication & Protocol at du said: "Today, we are celebrating the incredible achievements of Emirati women and their vital role in driving our nation’s progress. Marking the 50th anniversary of the General Women’s Union, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to empowering Emirati women as indispensable leaders and catalysts of progress, shaping our future at home and elevating our impact on the global stage."

The event featured Emirati women-owned SMEs at du HQ designed to inspire and empower participants through diverse experiences. A special culinary experience led by a renowned Emirati Chef Ayesha Khoory celebrated the rich heritage of Emirati cuisine and serving desserts inspired by the Emirati culture.

Part of the internal activities is a workshop was designed to inspire and equip participants with essential tools for both professional and personal growth. The programming featured activations led by du's Youth Council, which amplified the voices and visions of the next generation of leaders, ensuring that the celebration bridged generational perspectives and aspirations.

