Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, held its Annual General Assembly Meeting at its headquarters in Dubai Hills Business Park 2, Dubai. At the meeting, shareholders approved the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 and endorsed the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of AED 1.8 billion for the second half of 2025. This brings the total cash dividends for 2025 to AED 2.9 billion. With a dividend of AED 40 fils per share for the second half of the year, du’s total cash dividend for 2025 reaches AED 64 fils per share, marking a new benchmark in the company’s dividend distribution and reflecting its strong growth and outstanding performance. Shareholders also allected Mr. Matar AlBlooshi as a new board member.

du delivered strong financial results in 2025, continuing its trajectory of consistent growth across all business segments. du achieved a balanced revenue growth alongside rigorous cost management translating into robust top- and bottom-line results. In 2025, revenues increased by 8.7%, exceeding the company’s guidance range while EBITDA margin reached 46.1%, slightly above the midpoint of the Company’s guidance range, and expanding by 1.9 percentage points with EBITDA growing by 13.4%. Net profit rose by a strong 16.8% to a record AED 2.9 billion. The Company's performance was driven by strategic initiatives and robust operational execution, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for individuals and enterprises across the region.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.