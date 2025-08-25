Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Business Women Council (ADBWC) at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce to strengthen the entrepreneurial spirit among women, foster inclusive growth and support the ambitions of women entrepreneurs across Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration is designed to provide women entrepreneurs under the ADBWC umbrella with offers and services that cater specifically to the needs of SMEs. The initiative marks a significant step toward empowering women in business by removing technological barriers and enhancing their operational capacities.

Her Excellency Noora Al Tamimi, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: “At the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, we are committed to cultivating an ecosystem where women entrepreneurs can turn ambition into lasting impact. Our strategic partnership with du marks a significant step forward, equipping women-led businesses the tools and technologies they need to thrive in an increasingly digital economy. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to placing women at the forefront of innovation, driving sustainable growth, and shaping the future of Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s economic landscape.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said: “Our partnership with ADBWC recognises the vital role women entrepreneurs play in our economy and society. Marking du’s first venture into the SME segment in Abu Dhabi, our collaborative efforts aim to unlock potential for growth and innovation, create sustainable business opportunities for women and drive innovation within the SME sector of Abu Dhabi. We envision a future where the technological divide is bridged for all entrepreneurs, especially women, to innovate, grow, and compete on a global scale.”

Enabling access to du’s cutting-edge telecommunications services, including mobile, fixed, and office wireless, the initiative aims to streamline business operations and foster a competitive edge for ADBWC members. It sets a new precedent for how the telecom sector can support entrepreneurial growth and economic participation among women in the UAE.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.