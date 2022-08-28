Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced exciting new offers and services in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day under the theme “Inspiring Reality, a Sustainable Future”. Emirati women, professionals and entrepreneurs can now enjoy special discounts on top plans along with unlimited national calls and data.

Entrepreneurs and professionals can simplify their business with du’s Business Mobile Plan (BMP) and exclusive Corporate Plans featuring unlimited national minutes within the UAE and unlimited international minutes from the UAE for the covered destinations. As part of Emirati Women’s Day offer, du is offering one month free on all Business Mobile Plans and 50GB of data for three months on Corporate Plans.

Jasim Al Awadi, Head of Government & Key Accounts at du, said: “Being able to communicate effectively with employees and clients from anywhere is essential for all businesses. Our Business Mobile and Corporate Plans allow our customers to have peace of mind, knowing that they can control their spending without compromising on connectivity. This Emirati Women’s Day, we are pleased to offer value for money on our plans and contribute towards building a sustainable future for female entrepreneurs.”

Business Mobile and Corporate Plans from du are flexible to suit each business’ individual needs. Users of BMP 300 National plan get 55GB of data, unlimited national minutes and 200 national SMS for AED300 per month. The BMP 300 International plan offers 55GB of data, 680 national minutes, 360 international minutes and 130 national and international SMS for AED300 per month.

Further, the BMP 500 National plan offers 110GB of data, unlimited national minutes, 330 international minutes and 400 national SMS for AED500 per month. The BMP 500 International plan offers 110GB of data, 2GB roaming data, 1500 national minutes, 750 international minutes, 300 national and international SMS, 200 incoming roaming minutes and 60 outgoing roaming minutes for AED500 per month. The choice of offers provides non-stop access to essential communications and gives the user complete control over their minutes and data.

The offers can be availed through du e-shop and retail stores. For more information and to subscribe, please visit www.du.ae, du retail stores or any du service point.

