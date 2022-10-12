Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) for fixed, ICT, special projects and long-term technical support. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, CEO, Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA and Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du at GITEX Global 2022. As part of the agreement, du will collaborate with RTA to enhance its fixed and mobile services and deliver the Digital Twin solution in Dubai Metro and additional mixed reality technologies.

Under the theme ‘Powering governments, Shaping The Emirates Reality’, du has brought an innovative showcase to GITEX 2022 featuring next-generation technologies such as 5G, IoT, AI, metaverse and robotics. du and RTA’s Digital Twin solution leverages innovative telecommunications, IoT and extended reality technologies to demonstrate a next-generation approach to digital twinning in the age of the metaverse.

RTA and du will empower a fully embedded fixed mobile telecommunications system across Dubai’s transportation network with the initial phase of the project focusing on Dubai Metro. The data-rich digital twin is capable of supplying network operators with real-time analysis, predictive insights and maintenance information at the point of need for all key assets in Dubai’s transport network.

By utilising bespoke sensor equipment, the Digital Twin will detect faults, allow data to be read from any asset in the cloud and analyze in real-time. Physical assets such as escalators, screen doors and point machines can be monitored using the sensors connected directly to the private 5G network where faults and predicted data anomalies are detected in real-time using AI.

Speaking about the agreement, Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, CEO, Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA said, "The role of digital technologies is undergoing an accelerated transformation, from being a driver of efficiency to an enabler of innovation and positive transformation. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority is looking forward to further promoting innovation and improving communication techniques to make urban futurism a reality. We are pleased to collaborate with du in this distinguished partnership that allows us to introduce innovations to refine commuter journeys and offer unparalleled opportunities for value creation in Dubai’s public transport sector.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: “du’s long-standing partnership with RTA prioritizes digital transformation initiatives given the potential for a significantly higher value to be created for the UAE. Our Digital Twin solution is more than a gateway to the metaverse, it also brings important social and environmental benefits by harnessing technology to improve the efficiency of public transport and help to reduce energy consumption and emissions.”

Application of Digital Twin technology was restricted to date, however, du’s 5G Private Mobile Network by its low latency and high speeds has helped enable this reality in the UAE. du will also leverage its 5G network to connect self-driving taxis as part of a partnership project with GM Cruise, implement digital twin technology in RTA warehouses and trains as well as offer data centre and cloud services. This will allow RTA to deliver a first-class, hassle-free experience shortly.

For more information, please visit www.du.ae

-Ends-

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers every day as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae