Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced results of the Culture & Employee Engagement Index survey conducted through Glint, a technology company by LinkedIn that provides employee engagement and people development solutions. Driven by its leadership’s commitment to building a strong, efficient and innovative workforce, du showcased a major improvement in its year-on-year and reached 81% worldwide – highlighting exceptional results that makes du the leading organization in Culture & Employee Engagement in the region.

du has achieved outstanding results in the Culture & Employee Engagement Index, placing the company in the top 25% among global technology sector performers. Across all industries, du distinguishes itself within the top 10% worldwide. In the pursuit of better performance, du has actively pursued various strategies that supported the transformation of its people and culture including its headquarters design, delayering its organizational structure, and a progressive people-centric culture. In the past year, a series of initiatives has been implemented to enhance engagement, such as developing comprehensive feedback mechanisms, revamping spot awards, and promoting frequent recognition and employee involvement. Moreover, du has appointed Engagement Ambassadors who serve as the driving force behind the engagement agenda.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du said: "At du, we firmly believe that a high-performing organization is built upon an engaged and empowered workforce. Employee engagement is vital to fulfilling our business objectives, and we place great emphasis on measuring and enhancing it. We strive to be the employer of choice for top talent, with our leadership consistently introducing transformative strategies to foster a work environment that nurtures growth, encourages innovation, and values our employees' contributions. By cultivating inclusivity and empowerment, we enable our talented workforce to provide exceptional services to our valued customers."

As a company deeply committed to the growth of its employees, du has implemented several programs that align with its values and vision for holistic development. These include initiatives such as the Emirati Majlis and the New Graduate Trainee Program, which provide valuable opportunities for career advancement and personal development. du also offers training programmes for all employees at various career stages to encourage them to strengthen their areas of expertise, build new skills and create their learning and development paths.

du's headquarters in Dubai Hills further reflect its commitment to fostering engagement and building a harmonious work culture that encourages collaboration. The sustainable and future-proof workspace is designed to create a modern environment that aims to improve teamwork, advance innovation, and increase efficiency in line with du's growth strategy.

