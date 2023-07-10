FEDS Drone-powered Solutions, are the global leader in commercial drone services advocating for the rollout of Drone-in-a-Box technology across the Middle East’s public safety and security sector. Autonomous drone technology can revolutionise existing policing methods by augmenting regional police forces’ response capabilities across a variety of scenarios including accident/incident emergency response, boosting situational awareness, and conducting search operations.

In 2022, Dubai alone saw 998,868 major crimes committed. Dubai Police reported a 25% drop in serious crimes and a 7.1% drop in non-violent crimes in the first three months of 2023 compared to the previous year due to the incorporation of systems and equipment such as drones.

Drone-in-a-Box technology is a rapidly emerging form of autonomous, unmanned, aerial vehicle (UAV) solution built around Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations. At the press of a button, drones deploy from self-contained docks located at strategic locations across the city. They carry out their mission autonomously and then return to there. The technology differs from traditional drone solutions, which are comprised of unmanned aircraft and a ground-based controller, meaning operations are limited to the traditional drone operators’ Visual Line of Sight (VLOS).

Drones play a crucial role in various aspects of law enforcement. They offer impressive responsiveness to accidents by swiftly transmitting live footage to authorities, which facilitates quicker decision-making and effective coordination of emergency response units. They can also facilitate efficient crime scene investigation by capturing detailed imagery and creating 3D models, which greatly assists in evidence gathering and reconstruction. Another unique advantage can be seen in traffic management and incident scenarios; a drone can be launched ahead of a response team to establish situation awareness. The live feed that it can transmit back to the command centre can be used by officers to streamline and optimise resource allocation.

Drones also come into their own in search and rescue operations, they come equipped with advanced sensors that cover expansive areas, significantly enhancing the chances of locating missing persons or survivors, particularly in challenging terrains. Such drones offer powerful capabilities that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement operations in multiple critical areas.

“Regional police forces can tap into the enormous potential offered by autonomous drones to transform their operations and enhance public safety and law enforcement. Through the use of this technology, police forces can streamline their operations, optimise resource usage and ensure public safety more effectively than ever before. Right now, we have a dock that’s about 1 sqm, in the soon-to-be future, this will only shrink, making it easier to deploy. There’s no doubt that the era of autonomous drone solutions in the police force has arrived,” said Rabih Bou Rached, Founder & CEO of FEDS Drone-powered Solutions.

While many cities are still putting BVLOS frameworks in place, Drone-in-a-Box technology can be used more widely across sectors and industries. Regional police forces have already begun integrating autonomous drones to revolutionise their operations. Within the United Arab Emirates, Dubai police have already begun utilising drones for proactive patrolling and traffic management. The police’s fleet of autonomous drones is equipped with advanced sensors and artificial intelligence (AI), which has significantly enhanced the force’s surveillance capabilities and response times.

“Using artificial intelligence (AI) has proven its effectiveness in identifying suspicious and wanted people. We aspire to raise our performance by building on our current capabilities, to ensure a high level of security in public transport,” as previously quoted by Brigadier Obaid Saeed Al Hathboor, Director of Transportation Security Department in Dubai Police.

Tangible Benefits

Autonomous drone solutions offer a variety of advantages to police forces including:

Reducing response times and enhancing efficiency: Since autonomous drones can be rapidly deployed and can cover vast areas in less time than traditional methods, police forces can address incidents more quickly and potentially save lives.

Making data-driven decisions: Autonomous drones can be equipped with sensors and other technology designed for data collection. By capturing data in real-time and analysing it, authorities can benefit from evidence-based decision-making, which can, in turn, boost situational awareness and investigative processes

Optimising resource usage and reducing costs: Thanks to greater availability of up-to-date data, the police force can optimise resources based on informed decisions. In emergency scenarios for example, without data, the standard response could be one or two patrol cars and potentially an ambulance. Instead, if a drone is deployed to provide situational awareness first, the person in charge can immediately make an informed call on the resources to expend on that scenario, which will also result in cost savings in terms of fuel etc.

Drone technology continues to improve year-on-year, which means modern drones feature new technology that can offer additional support to police forces in their work such as:

Enhanced imaging capabilities: Drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging sensors allow police to capture clear aerial footage in various lighting conditions. This feature aids in surveillance, search and rescue operations, and tracking suspects or vehicles. Different sensors can be used to adapt to the situation. For example; thermal cameras can be used to detect and identify people through smoke, fog, or even crowds

Real-time video streaming: Drones can transmit live video feeds to command centres, enabling law enforcement personnel to monitor situations in real-time, which can enhance situational awareness and can help authorities make informed decisions during critical operations.

Autonomous flight and tracking: Advanced drones can autonomously follow a target, such as a fleeing suspect or a moving vehicle, using GPS and computer vision technologies. This reduces the need for manual piloting and enables target tracking without traditional vehicular limitations.

Payload delivery: Certain drones can carry and deliver small payloads, such as medical supplies or communication devices, to the incident site. This is a turning point for emergency situations or when providing assistance in challenging scenarios.

Making the Right Choice

A variety of drones are being utilised by police departments around the globe, however, two specific models have emerged as preferred choices: the DJI M30T and the Mavic 3 Enterprise Thermal. Both are designed to assist law enforcement agencies in enhancing their situational awareness, conducting effective search operations, and supporting emergency response efforts.

Incorporating drones into police operations is a multi-step process comprising essential procedures including onboarding the technology, staff training, and maintenance. The integration process involves several aspects, initially, the process needs to identify the requirement; research and select the appropriate drone; procure and onboard the hardware; address compliance and permissions; staff training and, integration into standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Maintenance and troubleshooting will also have to be tackled, starting with ensuring that both police officers and support staff are trained in basic drone maintenance and troubleshooting, so they can perform regular checks, cleaning, and part replacements as needed. They will also have to be equipped to recognise and resolve common technical issues that may arise during drone operations. In the case of major issues, drones will be sent to the platform provider or service centre for repair.

“The future in law enforcement is autonomous, and I fully expect to see a greater number of regional police forces adopt autonomous drones to address hotspots in cities with round-the-clock support,” concluded Rabih Bou Rached.

