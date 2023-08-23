World-leading provider of advanced drilling simulation technology, Drilling Systems, part of training, technology and simulation solutions leader 3t Energy Group, has launched a next-generation DrillSIM Downhole model to support realistic training for geothermal applications. The model is now implemented for the first time at the Drilling Simulator Celle (DSC), a research facility of Clausthal University of Technology (TUC), in Germany.

Building on the operational success of the DrillSIM simulator, this next-generation downhole model will further enhance the research and development capabilities of new and existing DrillSIM simulators to allow delegates to practice complex operations such as directional drilling, kick tracking, and stuck pipe, in a highly realistic and detailed virtual environment. Its new and improved key features include additional real-world data modelling, an advanced thermal and dynamic design, drill string vibration, a complex 3D well path and increased focus on the transport of cuttings commonly found in deep drilling operations.

Supported by funds of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action in Germany this collaborative research project saw Drilling Simulator Celle elaborate the basic principles and mathematical formulation of the model which is based on simulations and experiments. This allowed Drilling Systems to develop and provide the DrillSIM API (Application Programming Interface) which allowed students to write and integrate programs in C# and Python to alter the behaviour of the simulator. Working closely with TUC, Drilling Systems worked to advance the functionality of the API, building upon and strengthening the capabilities of the DrillSIM Downhole Model to support more complex and detailed operations.

Commenting on the success of the project, Clive Battisby, COO of Drilling Systems, said: “We are delighted to have collaborated with the TUC to develop our latest generation of the DrillSIM Downhole model. Having worked closely with the University since 2015 providing our advanced cyber simulator the DrillSIM:600, we understand the university’s drive to further its research and we are proud to be a part of this exciting journey. In high-hazard industries like oil and gas, the risk of human error can be fatal meaning the level of detail in our simulators is absolutely essential to ensuring personnel feel confident and well-equipped for work out in the field.”

Harits Alkatiri, PhD candidate at the university stated: “We’re excited to be able to offer our students enhanced training that has the ability to simulate drilling operations of deep geothermal wells. With the ability to include possible problems one might encounter in such operation (caused by e.g. certain temperature development, kick, cutting transport, or even tool failures) in a high degree of detail, we are able to analyze and optimize such complex operation.”

Prof. Gunther Brenner, Managing Director of the DSC added: ”With renewable energy playing a key role in Germany’s heat and energy transition process, the new models are allowing the university to continue its research on reducing the cost of geothermal wells. The DrillSIM:600 is an advanced research tool and with the addition of the enhanced downhole models, this is set to transform our R&D department allowing us to perform in even more complex operations.”

