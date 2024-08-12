Dream Journey Tourism, a leading provider of desert tour experiences in Dubai, is thrilled to announce its prestigious recognition in Tripadvisor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards Best of the Best for 2024. Achieving the coveted No. 1 spot in the Top Experience category in the United Arab Emirates, Dream Journey has also secured the impressive No. 12 position in the World's Top Experiences list. This accolade places Dream Journey among the elite top 1% of listings globally on Tripadvisor.

As the leading travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor’s awards are a testament to exceptional service and unforgettable experiences. This honor is based on genuine feedback from the community, reflecting authentic, first-hand reviews over the past year, making it a trusted badge of excellence.

"Winning this award is a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for our guests," said Syed Hasnain Haider, Managing Director at Dream Journey Tourism. "We are immensely grateful to our visitors for sharing their incredible moments with us and to Tripadvisor for recognizing our dedication."

The Award-Winning Experience: Dubai Red Dune Desert Safari, Camels, Sandboarding & BBQ Options

The award was bestowed for Dream Journey's highly popular Dubai Red Dune Desert Safari, Camels, Sandboarding & BBQ Options, a quintessential Dubai experience that has become a must-do for visitors. This desert safari experience takes guests on an exhilarating journey through Dubai’s iconic Red Dunes, offering a blend of adventure and a scenic journey to Dubai's secluded desert landscape.

The experience includes thrilling dune bashing, a sunset photo stop, camel rides, and a traditional Bedouin-style camp where guests enjoy a BBQ buffet dinner, live performances, and other cultural activities. As one of the most sought-after activities in Dubai, this desert safari has earned its place at the top of travelers' lists, making it a key factor in Dream Journey's recognition as the UAE's top experience.

“Congratulations to Dream Journey Tourism on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2024,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travelers rely on Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists to help them navigate the myriad things to see, eat, and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2024 and beyond.”

Discover the glowing reviews and explore more about Dream Journey’s award-winning Dubai Red Dune Desert Safari experience on TripAdvisor here, or visit their website www.dreamjourney.ae. To check out the full list of all the world’s top experiences, visit the Travelers’ Choice Awards page.

About Dream Journey Tourism

Established in 2013, Dream Journey Tourism has become a leading provider of desert tour experiences in Dubai. Known for its innovative Red Dunes Desert Safari, the company has captivated tourists and established itself as a go-to for unforgettable desert adventures. In addition to their signature Red Dune Desert Safari tours, Dream Journey Tourism partners with top attractions and activity providers across Dubai, serving as a one-stop shop for planning and booking a wide range of experiences. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, Dream Journey continues to set the standard for exceptional tourism in the region.

Links:

Winners List for UAE: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-ThingsToDo-cTopExperiences-g294012

Winners list for World: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-ThingsToDo-cTopExperiences-g1

Dream Journey Winning Experience: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductReview-g295424-d11454244-Dubai_Red_Dune_Desert_Safari_Camels_Sandboarding_BBQ_Options-Dubai_Emirate_of_Duba.html

Dream Journey Website: www.dreamjourney.ae