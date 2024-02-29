CAIRO - HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has patronized in Cairo the launch of the cooperation agreement between TAG.Global and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) concerning the ‘image converting to text, content review and e-archiving of the Egyptian Patent Office files’ project.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Mona Yahya, president of the Egyptian Patent Office, Dr. Hisham Fayed, head of IPO Support at WIPO for the Middle East and North Africa, and Eng. Suhair Helmy, project manager at the Egyptian Patent Office, and a host of concerned personalities.

During the ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said: “We are pleased to cooperate with WIPO and unite our forces to contribute to empowering organizations and individuals across the world in a mechanism to protect their intellectual properties and generating new opportunities for growth and development.”

He went on to add that: “This partnership is considered an important step in the IP protection field, and it underlines TAG.Global’s dedication to driving innovation and technological advancement. TAG.Global and WIPO would effectively share their expertise and resources to archive patents and intellectual assets in the Egyptian Patent Office.”

For her part, Dr. Mona Yahya welcomed the attendees and expressed her pride in the cooperation between ‘Abu-Ghazaleh Global’, WIPO and the Egyptian Patent Office, which would serve the mission of the Academy in effectively employing technological capacities, developing national innovations to support small and medium industries within the framework of the intellectual property right protection.

Dr. Yahya pointed to the role of the Egyptian Patent Office in protecting IPRs, issuing patents, encouraging creativity and innovation at the country’s level, noting that this tri-lateral cooperation serves the effective management of such innovations.

The project aims to convert the content of the Egyptian Patent Office’s files into searchable text files, enabling users to quickly access documents and related contents in a safe work environment through a centralized automated system that prevents the loss of exchanged documents, and protects information security, as the Egyptian Patent Office maintains the largest collection of patents in Arabic, estimated at about 30 thousand files.

It is worth mentioning that the project will be carried out by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for E-Archiving and Automation System Department, a member firm of TAG.Global and one the most prominent entities working in the field of electronic archiving. In fact the Department has previously archived over 250 million documents - in just three years - for major public and private institutions in Jordan and a number of Arab countries. This was achieved using an integrated system of electronically archiving paper documents that was designed to meet the highest international standards provided in several languages.

It should be noted that the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is a global forum for intellectual property services, policies, cooperation and information, founded in 1967 to establish a balanced and effective international intellectual property system that encourages creativity and innovation for the benefit of all, and is one of the self-funding agencies of the United Nations.

