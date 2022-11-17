UAE: - His Excellency Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of Knowledge, and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and Mrs Mankani, Founder of Fortes Education, have officially opened Jumeirah International Nurseries’ (JINS) brand-new nursery concept in the iconic Ibn Battuta Mall. The Ceremony was also attended by Shamma Al Mansouri (Director of Permits KHDA) Mohammed Darwish (Chief Executive Officer of Permits and Compliance Sector KHDA) and David Bennie (Associate Director - Ibn Battuta Mall & Pavilions, Nakheel).

JINS Ibn Battuta, the 7th branch from the award-winning family of nurseries located across Dubai, has been designed by JINS’ master educators and world-renowned architects, and provides children aged 0 to 5 years old with an unparalleled learning environment. The unique ‘Learning Pod’ concept created by JINS is the first of its kind in the Middle East and places the nursery group at the forefront of Early Years education by transforming the way children learn.

The Nursery is conveniently located in the heart of Dubai’s biggest themed mall. It has indoor and outdoor learning spaces, state-of-the art facilities, school-level learning resources, and the revolutionary ‘Learning Pods’ concept that follows the 7 Areas of Learning from the British EYFS Curriculum framework.

The Ceremony

Dr Karam, who officially opened the branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, went on a guided tour of the Reggio- inspired environments, that include The Communication Pod, Maths Pod, Creative Pod, The Baby Room, The ‘Wellbeing Pod’ and further exploratory spaces based on the concept of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

Commenting on his experience, Dr Karam said: “Accessing a high-quality nursery in Dubai should be as easy as going to a mall, and this convenient location enables parents to do just that. JINS Ibn Battuta will give parents the peace of mind that their children are being nurtured in an environment dedicated to their growth and wellbeing. We welcome the team and the families of JINS to the early childhood community in Dubai.”

Katrina Mankani, the Managing Director of Jumeirah International Nurseries added: “We are very excited to be opening this branch in the Ibn Battuta community. It is a testament to the world-class facility, teaching and learning taking place every day in all our Early Childhood Centre’s across Dubai.

At JINS, our values are represented by three concentric circles, The Child, The Education and The Service. These three elements of our ethos help build a Great Early Years institution. We firmly believe that The Child we serve is our boss and we ensure that The Education we provide caters to this child’s interest and needs.

At JINS, our main assets are the Teams of Early Years Educators that we have. What they do here brings us happiness, which we share with the families making them feel welcomed, valued, included, and supported. The Service to the parents is the key to the successful development of the child. I hope today we have shown your excellency that JINS ECC is a little haven for all the children, we so very much love and proud to care for”.

School-Level Academics

Samina Khanyari, General Manager of Jumeirah International Nurseries, who was part of the inauguration celebrations said: “We are extremely excited to open this beautiful and spacious Nursery in Ibn Battuta. It’s an ECC that truly caters to all. For parents with children aged 4-5 years old (in FS1 and FS2) we provide strong academic programmes and follow the same standards as our Outstanding BSO Certified Schools, Sunmarke and Regent International School. We are very proud to offer families in this community with a high-quality education in our new premium settings”.

For Admissions

Families who are interested in learning more about this forward-thinking and state-of-the-art nursery, the admissions process, and to book a tour, can contact the JINS team on 04 557 9080 or apply at https://applynow.jinspire.com/

Jumeirah International Nurseries will also open their 8th and 9th branches, in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) and the Palm Jumeirah respectively at the end of November 2022, which will welcome children aged 0 - 5.11 years (FS1, FS2 and Primary Prep). For more information on these two branches, call 04 423 8993/ 94.

About Jumeirah International Nurseries

JINS provides a child-centred approach to early childhood education with wellbeing at its heart. Our curriculum is based on the British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework and is enriched with our “Positive Education” culture to ensure the wellbeing and character and holistic development of every child. As an industry leader, JINS has won numerous awards in childcare and early education in Dubai, including the “Nursery of the Year” Award 2016 with Edarabia and Mother, Baby and Child Award 2018.

About Fortes Education

Fortes Education is a leading education provider which has been active in the building, operation and management of outstanding schools and preschools for over two decades and has consistently delivered a world-class education to thousands of students in the UAE.

Fortes Education comprises of Sunmarke School and Regent International School, both rated “Outstanding” by the British Overseas Inspection, and “Very Good” with outstanding features by KHDA, and Jumeirah International Nurseries, one of the leading nursery brands in Dubai.

Fortes Education’s vision is to be one of the leading schools and early education providers in the region by building truly exceptional schools that inspire, empower and enlighten students, and enrich the communities that we are part of.

Visit: www.forteseducation.com and www.jinspire.com