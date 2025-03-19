Dubai, UAE – DP World has launched a cutting-edge electric freight solution at Jebel Ali Port in partnership with Einride, marking a major step towards decarbonising terminal operations. Now running around-the-clock, the first wave of the electric fleet is set to move over 204,000 twenty-foot containers annually, supporting DP World’s efforts to accelerate the transition to greener logistics.

The project is part of a groundbreaking partnership between DP World and Einride signed in May 2024 to electrify inter-terminal container flows at Jebel Ali Port, the largest seaport in the Middle East. It aligns with DP World’s broader sustainability agenda which includes electrifying its fleet of internal terminal vehicles (ITVs) and implementing innovative partnerships to reduce emissions.

The initiative will reduce 14,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) annually, compared to diesel operations, supporting DP World’s science-based targets (SBTi) and ambition to make global trade smarter and greener.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, said: “Decarbonising logistics is a core priority for DP World. We are actively electrifying our operations, integrating AI-powered solutions and working closely with our partners like Einride to support our net zero goals. As the 10th busiest port globally, Jebel Ali is setting the benchmark for the electrification of transport in high-volume trade hubs.”

Robert Falck, CEO and Founder at Einride, said: “This marks the first of many milestones as we set out to have the largest deployment of electric, autonomous freight mobility in the Middle East. The UAE is uniquely positioned to lead this sustainable transition given its forward-thinking approach to innovation, and we are proud to drive this in partnership with DP World.”

The electric fleet is being deployed as part of a multi-phased rollout, which integrates Einride’s full platform, including electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and the AI-driven Einride Saga operating system. A second wave will follow later this year, and the full fleet in 2026 - capable of moving 2 million twenty-foot containers annually. This tiered deployment uses Einride’s data-driven analysis to optimise cost and operational efficiency while laying the groundwork for future autonomous deployment.

With today’s announcement, these vehicles are now actively transporting goods within Jebel Ali Port, using Einride’s technology to make container handling more sustainable.

The UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 commitment highlights the growing role of clean mobility in national and regional sustainability agendas. DP World’s leadership in deploying electric freight solutions positions Jebel Ali Port at the forefront of this transition, setting a precedent for regional and global trade hubs.

About Einride

Einride designs, develops and deploys freight mobility technologies to accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation. Its platform includes connected electric and autonomous heavy-duty vehicles, charging infrastructure and an intelligent freight operating system. Founded in 2016, Einride became the world’s first company to operate an autonomous, electric vehicle on a public road in 2019. Today, Einride operates one of the largest fleets of heavy-duty electric trucks servicing Global Fortune 500 companies across eight markets. For more information, please visit einride.tech.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW