Commencing at Jebel Ali Port, the 10th busiest port in the world, the collaboration will deploy the full Einride technology offering, with Einride Saga powering a fleet of heavy-duty electric vehicles, autonomous pilots and charging infrastructure.

Dubai, UAE – DP World has formed a partnership with freight mobility company Einride to electrify inter-terminal container flows at Jebel Ali Port, improving efficiency and sustainability at the 10th busiest port in the world. This will be the largest deployment of electric, autonomous freight mobility in the Middle East, operating 24/7 to reshape the landscape of transport in the region.

Starting at the end of 2024, the partnership will quickly scale up to support approximately 1,600 container movements daily. The expansion will be made possible through a fleet of 100 connected electric trucks, managed through Einride Saga, Einride’s digital operating system designed to analyze, optimise and maximise the efficiency of electric and autonomous road freight operations. An autonomous pilot is slated for deployment in 2025.

Once at full operational capacity, the initiative will save up to 14,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) annually and 158 tonnes of nitrogen oxides (NOx) annually.

“DP World is committed to making trade smarter, faster and more sustainable, and our new partnership with Einride aligns perfectly with our vision,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC. “We have already made significant progress in electrifying and automating our terminals at Jebel Ali Port, and by leveraging Einride’s cutting-edge technology, we can take that to the next level. Our partnership will drive greater operational efficiencies, further decarbonise terminal operations, and pioneer greener practices for the logistics sector.”

"Einride and DP World are driving a paradigm shift in the landscape of freight mobility in the Middle East. Our collaboration underscores a shared dedication to sustainability and innovation, merging Einride's expertise in electrification and autonomous technology with DP World's global logistics leadership,” said Robert Falck, CEO and Founder of Einride. “By reshaping container transportation in Jebel Ali Port, we aim to set a new standard for sustainable transport practices, significantly curbing CO2 emissions. This collaboration showcases the effectiveness of combining visionary ideals with decisive action, paving the way for a more resilient future."

This collaboration is integral to Einride’s broader initiative with the UAE Government, fast-tracking the region towards sustainable shipping. Einride’s ecosystem, comprising electric and autonomous vehicles, charging infrastructure, and transformative technology, will be deployed at scale throughout the Falcon Rise grid, marking a significant stride towards a more sustainable and efficient future in shipping.

Jebel Ali Port was recently ranked as the 10th busiest container port in the world by Alphaliner, a leading source of data, analysis, and insights on the global liner shipping industry, based on total container throughput in 2023.

-Ends-

For Einride media enquiries, please contact: press@einride.tech

About Einride

Einride designs, develops and deploys freight mobility technologies to accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation. Its platform includes connected electric and autonomous heavy-duty vehicles, charging infrastructure and an intelligent freight operating system. Founded in 2016, Einride became the world’s first company to operate an autonomous, electric vehicle on a public road in 2019. Today, Einride operates one of the largest fleets of heavy-duty electric trucks servicing Global Fortune 500 companies across eight markets. For more information, please visit einride.tech.

For DP World media enquiries, please contact:

Jack Rigby

Director Corporate Communications

jack.rigby@dpworld.com

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 108,100 employees from 161 nationalities, spanning 74 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses - Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT’S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.