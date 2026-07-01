Mumbai: DP Global Wealth Management LLP, along with investor Vikas Kataria and Person Acting in Concert (PAC) Supriya Kataria, has announced an open offer to acquire up to 1,59,79,920 fully paid-up equity shares, representing 26% of the expanded capital of AMPL Capital Limited (formerly Credent Global Finance Limited), at ₹30 per share, in accordance with the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers). The maximum consideration for the open offer stands at ₹47.94 crore, payable entirely in cash.

The open offer has been triggered following a market purchase by DP Global Wealth Management LLP of up to 5,66,264 equity shares, which, together with the existing shareholding of the acquirers and PAC, will take their combined holding beyond the threshold prescribed under the SEBI Takeover Regulations, necessitating the mandatory open offer.

The addition of Mr. Vikas Kataria to the existing promoter group comprising Aditya Kanoria and Mandeep Singh marks a significant strengthening of AMPL Capital’s leadership. Backed by his extensive business experience and proven financing acumen, Mr. Kataria along with other promoters is expected to drive the company’s next phase of growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders

Post the acquisition of the shares triggering the offer, the acquirers and PAC together would hold 25.01% of the company's equity capital. Assuming full acceptance of the open offer, their aggregate shareholding could increase to 51.01%, positioning the promoter group with majority ownership and management control of the company.

The transaction is expected to strengthen the long-term ownership structure of AMPL Capital and reflects the acquirers' confidence in the company's future prospects. The open offer provides an opportunity for public shareholders to tender their shares at the announced offer price while enabling the incoming promoter group to pursue its long-term strategic vision for the company.

AMPL Capital Limited, formerly known as Credent Global Finance Limited, is listed on the BSE. The company recently adopted its new identity as part of its evolving business strategy and continues to focus on strengthening its presence in the financial services ecosystem.

The acquirers have confirmed that adequate financial arrangements have been made to meet the obligations under the open offer. The transaction remains subject to applicable statutory approvals and will be completed in accordance with the timelines prescribed under the SEBI (SAST) Regulations. The acquirers have also clarified that they do not intend to delist the company pursuant to the open offer.

Novus Capital Advisors Private Limited is acting as the Manager to the Open Offer. The detailed public statement and the letter of offer will be issued in accordance with the regulatory process.

About AMPL Capital Ltd

Ampl Capital Ltd is a BSE-listed, RBI-regulated Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that provides integrated financial services across investment banking, asset management, lending, structured finance, capital markets, and real estate advisory. Headquartered in Mumbai with an international presence in London, the company focuses on serving corporates, institutional investors, family offices, HNIs, and SMEs through customized capital and advisory solutions.