Dubai, UAE – In a gesture of generosity and commitment to the local community, team members of DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences have donated a significant number of clothes to the Beit Al Khair Society, one of the leading charitable organizations in the UAE.

The contribution reflects the hotel’s ongoing efforts to support the community and encourage responsible travel and tourism globally. Travel with Purpose, Hilton’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, drives initiatives that create meaningful environmental and social impact through various programs.

Eva Muscheid, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences, said: “We are proud to partner with Beit Al Khair Society in their mission to provide support to those in need. Our team members wholeheartedly participated in this clothing donation drive, demonstrating their commitment to giving back to the community. At DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square, we believe in making a lasting impact, not only through exceptional hospitality but also by contributing to the well-being of those around us.”

“This initiative is part of our continuous efforts to align with Hilton’s global Travel with Purpose strategy, where we strive to be a force for good wherever we operate,” Eva added.

Beit Al Khair Society has been a pillar of charitable work in the UAE, providing both financial and in-kind assistance to those in need through innovative programs and projects. Their vision is focused on sustainable development and delivering distinguished charitable services that meet the highest international standards of practice.

Through this collaboration, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences reaffirms its dedication to creating a positive social impact and promoting sustainable development within the UAE.

