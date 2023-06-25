Muscat – Oman Arab Bank credit card holders are keeping it cool during Khareef by doubling their entries to win holidays when they spend in Salalah this season. The draw is giving away unforgettable vacations to 10 lucky credit card customers, with monthly draws worth OMR 1,200 each. Customers using their credit cards in Salalah will earn two raffle tickets per OMR 5 spent including online and POS transactions.

Khalid Al Amri, Head of Branch Banking at Oman Arab Bank, said: “As part of our wider commitment to supporting tourism in the Sultanate, this added dimension to our summer promotion will encourage in-country visitors to travel to the wonderful surroundings of Salalah. We are always looking for new ways to reward our customers, and as OAB celebrates its 50th anniversary, this gives a special opportunity for them to win exciting prizes while supporting Oman’s tourism and economy.”

OAB customers already benefit from partnerships with local establishments in Salalah – including hotels, restaurants and businesses – offering exclusive discounts and special offers to cardholders, while they can conveniently check credit card balances, settle payments and change their limits using the OAB Online app.

