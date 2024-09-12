The iconic A380, featuring The Residence, First Apartments, and Business Studios, to commence on 1 November 2024

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring First, Business, and Economy cabins, adds additional capacity starting 15 January 2025

Morning and evening departures and arrivals offer seamless travel options, enhancing tourism and business connectivity

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has announced the expansion of its services to Paris, with double daily flights starting 15 January 2025. The new flight schedule will feature the return of Etihad's iconic Airbus A380 from 1 November 2024, followed by the introduction of the state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the second daily flight from 15 January 2025.

All flights will feature Etihad’s renowned three-class service, including First, Business, and Economy cabins, ensuring a premium experience for every traveller. The introduction of double daily flights reinforces Etihad’s commitment to driving tourism to Abu Dhabi, particularly in the premium segment.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “Paris is a city that epitomises elegance and sophistication, and we are thrilled to offer two daily flights that provide our guests with a premium travel experience. The return of the A380 to Paris, followed by the addition of our three-class 787-9 Dreamliner, underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the very best in service, connectivity, and convenience, and enhances both business and leisure travel, offering seamless connectivity to our growing network across the GCC, Asia, and beyond.”

Both daily flights are conveniently timed for morning and evening departures and arrivals, offering travellers the flexibility to choose the schedule that suits them best. Morning arrivals in Paris give tourists the advantage of early hotel check-ins and more time to explore the city’s attractions, while evening arrivals cater to those seeking a smooth transition after work or other commitments. For business travellers, the schedule allows for full working days at both ends of the journey.

The A380 will allow passengers to enjoy Etihad’s most celebrated inflight features, including The Residence, the world’s only three-room suite in the sky, First Apartments, and Business Studios. Economy passengers will also benefit from extra legroom and the renowned Etihad service.

Etihad’s 787-9 Dreamliner complements the A380 service, offering First, Business, and Economy Class cabins, with cutting-edge amenities designed for comfort, productivity, and relaxation.

With double daily flights, Etihad is strengthening the connection between Abu Dhabi and Paris, further integrating the French capital with Etihad’s global network. The increased frequency also enhances seamless connections to the GCC, Asia, and beyond, making Abu Dhabi a key hub for international travel.

“This increase in frequency reflects the strong demand for travel between Abu Dhabi and Paris, and further cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a key gateway to the world. Whether our guests are flying for business, leisure, or to explore the rich culture of both cities, Etihad’s double daily flights will ensure that their journey is as seamless and enjoyable as possible,” added De.

With this expansion, Etihad reaffirms its commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s economic growth and enhancing its connectivity with major global markets.

Tickets for the new flights are available for booking at Etihad.com or via the Etihad mobile app.

From 1 November 2024

Flight Number Freq Origin Depart Arrive Destination Aircraft EY31 Daily AUH 02:40 07:30 CDG A380 EY32 Daily CDG 09:45 19:25 AUH A380

From 15 January 2025

Flight Number Freq Origin Depart Arrive Destination Aircraft EY33 Daily AUH 14:20 19:10 CDG 3 class 787 EY34 Daily CDG 20:45 6:25 AUH 3 class 787

