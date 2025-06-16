Dubai, UAE: Dollar Car Rental announced a strategic alliance with Emirates Roadside Assistance, a subsidiary of Emirates Auctions, further solidifying its position as a regional leader in the car rental industry.

Under this partnership, comprehensive roadside assistance services will now be available 24/7, ensuring immediate assistance in the event of a breakdown, service recovery, or accident recovery.

To drastically reduce downtime and improve the overall customer experience, Emirates Roadside Assistance will serve as Dollar's committed partner for real-time recovery and support services.

Marwan Almulla, General Manager of Dollar Car Rental, said, “This partnership reaffirms our commitment to offering innovative, client-focused solutions. Collaborating with Emirates Roadside Assistance allows us to offer faster support and smoother services, making our customers’ journeys safer, easier, and more worry-free.”

“At Emirates Roadside Assistance, we're committed to offering our clients and partners reliable and effortless support. With this collaboration with Dollar Car Rental, we aim to provide 24/7 roadside assistance throughout the UAE, ensuring safety for all, quick response times, and enhanced service experiences.”, said HE Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, Chairman of Emirates Roadside Assistance.

Dollar's strategic initiatives aim to strengthen its position as a regional leader in the car rental sector by broadening and improving its service offerings. This collaboration is a prime example of Dollar's continuous attempts to raise customer satisfaction and service efficiency in an increasingly competitive sector.

​​​​​​About Emirates Roadside Assistance:

Emirates Roadside Assistance is the largest roadside support company in the Middle East and one of the most trusted names in the UAE for vehicle recovery and emergency services. The company provides fast, professional, and 24/7 assistance across all seven emirates, offering a wide range of services including vehicle towing, battery replacement, tire repair, fuel delivery, and lockout assistance.

In recent years, the company has witnessed rapid growth in its service coverage and operational scale, driven by a strong focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence. With a fleet of over 750 fully equipped recovery vehicles and a 24/7 customer support center, Emirates Roadside Assistance ensures timely response and nationwide reach.

The company leverages AI-powered technologies to improve dispatch speed, optimize routing, and analyze operational data to continually enhance performance and service quality.

Emirates Roadside Assistance also offers a smart mobile application that allows customers to request services, track their assigned vehicle in real-time, and receive support with just a few taps—reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation and customer convenience in the digital age.

Serving both individuals and corporate fleets, the company adheres to the highest standards of safety, reliability, and technological innovation—making it the go-to partner for millions of motorists across the UAE and the wider region.

Headquarters: United Arab Emirates

Core Services: Roadside assistance, vehicle towing, battery and tire services, emergency fuel delivery, lockout support

Fleet Size: Over 750 recovery vehicles

Service Coverage: Nationwide – all seven emirates

Availability: 24/7 – 365 days a year

Website: www.ersa.ae

Phone: 800666666

About Dollar Car Rental UAE

Dollar Car Rental, a globally recognized leader in the rental car industry, operates with a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and a high-quality fleet of vehicles. Whether for leisure or business travel, Dollar ensures a seamless experience for all customers with its convenient locations nationwide and worldwide.

Dollar Car Rental UAE is proud to collaborate with top-tier brands such as Pepsi, Mai Dubai, RTA, ZULAL, NFPC, Aramex, Carrefour, and more. As a trusted partner in total transportation solutions, Dollar helps these companies reduce fleet management costs, improve fleet compliance, and achieve tailored business goals through customized vehicle builds and flexible leasing options.

With one of the largest and most diverse fleets in the UAE, Dollar Car Rental is the ideal choice for businesses requiring reliable transportation of valuable or perishable goods, offering long-term leasing options up to 5+ years.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dollaruae.com/

