Muscat, Oman – In a landmark move that strengthens Oman’s automotive and mobility landscape, OTE Group, the exclusive distributor of Hyundai Motor Company in the Sultanate, has delivered 250 Hyundai Creta vehicles to DOLLAR Car Rental Oman. This strategic fleet expansion reflects DOLLAR Car Rental commitment to offering its customers Hyundai vehicles that combine reliability, innovation, and trust.

Hyundai Creta—renowned for its advanced technology, modern design, and exceptional fuel efficiency—marks a significant upgrade in DOLLAR Car Rental’s fleet.

Established in 2007, DOLLAR Car Rental in Oman is one of the Sultanate’s leading mobility providers. With a strong network of branches across Oman, a diverse fleet of 3500+ Vehicles covering short-term rentals, long-term leasing and corporate hire, and a service ethos focused on convenience, flexibility and value, DOLLAR Car Rental continues to set benchmarks in Oman’s car rental market.

Mr. Rejith Kunju, Country Manager of DOLLAR Car Rental Oman, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “We are proud to expand our fleet with the Hyundai Creta, a model that perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver dependable and enjoyable mobility solutions across Oman. Our collaboration with OTE Group and Hyundai underscores DOLLAR Car Rental’s dedication to providing our customers with vehicles that stand for quality, innovation, and value.”

This partnership is further validated by Hyundai’s prestigious recognition as “Oman’s Most Trusted Brand”, a title that underscores the brand’s reputation for quality and customer satisfaction in the Sultanate. DOLLAR Car Rental’s decision to enhance its fleet with the Hyundai Creta is a testament to its focus on delivering superior driving experiences backed by trust and reliability.

A senior representative from OTE Group commented:

“We are proud to support DOLLAR Car Rental with this significant delivery. Hyundai’s award-winning reliability and OTE Group’s commitment to excellence make this partnership a natural fit for Oman’s growing mobility needs.”

The official handover ceremony was held at Wattayah Hyundai showroom, attended by key representatives from both organizations, celebrating a shared vision for enhancing transportation solutions across Oman.This milestone not only highlights Hyundai’s growing footprint in the fleet segment but also reinforces OTE Group’s role as a trusted automotive partner in the Sultanate.