The rapid development of urban infrastructure, particularly in bustling centres like Dubai, continues to demand construction solutions that prioritise speed, safety, and superior logistical coordination. Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the city’s main artery, the Burj Azizi Car Park Building 1, is currently rising as an essential support structure for the iconic high-rise development, which upon completion will become the world’s second-tallest building. This 14-floor project, executed by Gardinia Engineering Contracting, presented Doka with the unique challenge of maintaining a tight construction schedule despite severe limitations in on-site storage space.

The project’s confined working environment meant that conventional construction workflows involving large, on-site material storage and extensive assembly were simply not feasible. This necessitated a partner that could not only deliver technically advanced formwork but also manage the entire supply chain with near-perfect precision, treating the formwork itself as a highly integrated service rather than a product delivery. Doka was selected based on its proven capability to deliver comprehensive, cost-competitive technical solutions backed by industry-leading service offerings.

Doka’s solution for the vertical and horizontal structures centered on deploying modular, lightweight, and high-cycle-speed systems. To progress safely and efficiently with the core wall construction, Doka deployed self-climbing formwork Xclimb 60 and crane-lifted formwork MF240, both combined with Top 50. These systems ensured a continuous, controlled, and secure climbing process for the vertical core elements. For the expansive 14 floors of the car park slabs, the Dokadek 30 panel floor system was instrumental. This product’s systematic assembly, combined with its prop-head design, allowed for early striking and faster cycle times, both of which are critical for high-volume, repetitive structures like car parks. The simplicity of Dokadek 30 also minimised component handling, directly enhancing on-site safety, while reducing unnecessary labour for site teams. Complementary wall and column formwork, such as Frami Xlife was also deployed, ensuring the rapid forming of vertical elements that seamlessly integrated with the slab system.

Beyond the comprehensive system package, the true differentiator for this project was Doka’s Ready-to-Use (RTU) service combined with meticulous delivery coordination. Utilising Doka’s pre-assembly service, much of the formwork arrived on site fully or partially assembled, minimising the labour required in the limited storage area. Furthermore, Doka’s logistics teams implemented a precise Just-in-Time (JIT) delivery schedule, carefully coordinating each shipment with Gardinia Engineering Contracting to ensure materials arrived precisely when needed, eliminating the need for large staging areas. This service-centric approach maximised site productivity and significantly contributed to the overall project efficiency.

Commenting on behalf of Doka UAE, Florian Krail, Large Scale Project Key Account Manager, said: “Working on a structure of this scale with such limited logistical space required absolute precision. Fortunately, our technical solution proved both cost-effective and highly efficient, while our pre-assembly and on-site delivery service was executed in perfect coordination with the client. Thanks to our Ready-To-Use solution, we were able to provide a fast and safe assembly, while dramatically reducing the complexity of the project, helping to keep it on schedule.”

The successful application of Doka’s modular systems and logistical expertise has ensured that the construction of the 14-storey structure is proceeding efficiently and safely. Having begun work in November 2024, the Burj Azizi Car Park Building 1 is scheduled for completion in 2026, keeping it on track to support the wider development goals of the Azizi master plan. The project stands as a testament to Doka’s commitment to providing tailored, integrated solutions that turn challenging logistical constraints into high-performance construction outcomes.

In short:

Project: Burj Azizi Car Park Building 1

Burj Azizi Car Park Building 1 Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Structure: 14-storey car park structure

14-storey car park structure Project duration: Approximately 18 months

Approximately 18 months Client: Gardinia Engineering Contracting

Gardinia Engineering Contracting Systems used: Frami Xlife, Large-area formwork Top 50, Automatic climbing formwork Xclimb 60, Crane-lifted formwork MF240, Suspension head WS10, Dokadek 30, Dokaflex and Load-bearing tower d3.

Frami Xlife, Large-area formwork Top 50, Automatic climbing formwork Xclimb 60, Crane-lifted formwork MF240, Suspension head WS10, Dokadek 30, Dokaflex and Load-bearing tower d3. Solutions used: Ready-To-Use, Just-In-Time Delivery

About Doka

Doka is a world leader in providing innovative formwork, solutions and services in all areas of construction. The company is also a global supplier of well-thought-out scaffolding solutions for a varied spectrum of applications. With more than 160 sales and logistics facilities in over 54 countries, Doka has a high-performing distribution network for advice, customer service and technical support on the spot and ensures that equipment is swiftly provided – no matter how big and complex the project. Doka employs 8,000 people worldwide and is a company of the Umdasch Group, which has stood for reliability, experience and trustworthiness for more than 150 years.

Press contact

Doka

Stephanie Lutz

Head of Marketing Middle East Africa & Asia Pacific

stephanie.lutz@doka.com | www.doka.com