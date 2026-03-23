The landscape of Dubai’s Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City in Dubai continues its upward trajectory with the development of the 110-metre Rêve Riviera, a striking multi-building complex designed to redefine waterfront urban living. Inspired by the elegance of the French Riviera, this ambitious project comprises three high-rise towers with distinctive, flowing, wave-like façades and panoramic glass elements. To ensure the highest levels of structural precision and to manage the complexities of a dense, fast-paced construction environment, Azizi Developments appointed Doka as the formwork and scaffolding partner.

As a global leader in formwork, scaffolding, and engineering solutions, Doka was tasked with providing a highly integrated system strategy that could guarantee efficiency and safety across all vertical and horizontal construction phases. By deploying a comprehensive suite of climbing systems, adaptable wall formwork, and compact shoring solutions, Doka played a pivotal role in maintaining the demanding project schedule and upholding the structural integrity of this premium residential landmark.

The construction of the Rêve Riviera complex presented two principal challenges, both typical of a high-profile, fast-track development in a prime urban location. The first was the extremely limited working and storage space at the construction site. This necessitated formwork solutions that were easy to handle, compact to store, and minimised the need for large laydown areas. The second involved the tight construction schedule, which demanded a rapid delivery schedule for Ready-To-Use (RTU) formwork and consistently fast cycle times to meet the timeline for the three towers. This ultimately required systems with minimal dependency on the main tower crane for repositioning.

Doka’s engineering team developed a tailored, multi‑system strategy to optimise speed and efficiency across all structural elements. Central to the approach was the climbing formwork 150F, a proven crane‑lifted system offering safe, efficient forming for vertical structural elements. With its fully railed‑in working platforms, integrated ladder access, and quick rollback and adjustment features, the 150F system enabled fast, streamlined workflows while minimising crane time.The team also integrated a Shaft Platform to ensure efficient and safe shaft forming operations throughout the build.

To manage all wall and slab forming, the solution integrated versatile, high-performance systems, including Large-area Formwork Top 50 and Frami Xlife, which were chosen for their flexibility and compact handling, while remaining ideal for the restricted site conditions and the varied architectural requirements of the towers. For slab construction, Dokaflex and Dokaflex table systems were deployed to reduce crane dependency during forming. The Dokaflex table provided pre-assembled units that could be moved swiftly via trolley or crane, maximising re-use and efficiency in the slab cycle. Furthermore, to address high shoring requirements in limited areas, the load-bearing tow­er d3 was utilised. This system provided compact, high-capacity support for heavy loads, which were critical for maintaining safety in the high-density areas of the structure.

The successful execution of Rêve Riviera underscores the value of Doka’s comprehensive service offerings, which extend beyond delivering cutting-edge systems. The project benefited from detailed engineering support and a strong commitment to delivering Ready-To-Use materials on a tight schedule. This collaborative approach ensured that Doka’s solutions were tailored not only to the structures’ architectural complexity but also to the client’s exacting operational constraints, setting a new benchmark for construction logistics and structural excellence in Dubai.

While the project remains on track for its estimated completion in March 2026, the structural foundation laid by Doka’s systems has established Rêve Riviera as a significant case study in technical excellence for luxury high-rise development.

In short:

Project: Rêve Riviera

Rêve Riviera Location: Meydan, Dubai (MBR City), United Arab Emirates

Meydan, Dubai (MBR City), United Arab Emirates Structure: Multi-building complex

Multi-building complex Project duration: Approximately 44 months (Estimated completion March 2026)

Approximately 44 months (Estimated completion March 2026) Client: Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments Climbing Systems: Climbing formwork 150F, Shaft Platform

Climbing formwork 150F, Shaft Platform Wall Systems: Top 50, Frami Xlife, Supporting Construction Frame

Top 50, Frami Xlife, Supporting Construction Frame Floor Systems: Dokaflex, Dokaflex table

Dokaflex, Dokaflex table Load-bearing System: Load-bearing tower D3

Solutions used:

Fast slab forming with minimised crane dependency (Dokaflex table)

Flexible wall systems for compact site handling (Top 50, Frami Xlife)

High-capacity shoring in restricted zones (Load-bearing tower D3)

Detailed Engineering and Ready-To-Use (RTU) formwork delivery

About Doka

Doka is a world leader in providing innovative formwork, solutions and services in all areas of construction. The company is also a global supplier of well-thought-out scaffolding solutions for a varied spectrum of applications. With more than 160 sales and logistics facilities in over 54 countries, Doka has a high-performing distribution network for advice, customer service and technical support on the spot and ensures that equipment is swiftly provided – no matter how big and complex the project. Doka employs 8,000 people worldwide and is a company of the Umdasch Group, which has stood for reliability, experience and trustworthiness for more than 150 years.

Press contact

Doka

Stephanie Lutz

Head of Marketing Middle East Africa & Asia Pacific

stephanie.lutz@doka.com | www.doka.com