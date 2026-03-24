Doka has successfully completed its extensive formwork supply for one of the most significant residential milestones in Dubai South. Located in the immediate vicinity of Al-Maktoum International Airport, Azizi Venice represents a transformative 136-hectare waterfront masterplan.

Designed to redefine southern Dubai with its expansive crystal lagoon and high-end retail boulevard, the project’s mid-rise towers, ranging from G+10 to G+22, presented a rigorous construction schedule and high-volume structural requirements. To meet these demands, Azizi Developments and Gardinia Building Contracting L.L.C partnered with Doka UAE, relying on its engineering agility and proven track record in large-scale masterplan delivery.

As a strategic southern expansion for the city, the Azizi Venice project required a formwork partner capable of rapid mobilisation and technical flexibility. With the supply window spanning from February to July 2025, Doka was tasked with delivering vertical and horizontal systems that could maintain fast casting cycles across multiple mid-rise structures simultaneously.

Speed, Safety and Reliability with Xclimb 60

The structural core of the project’s mid-rise towers necessitated a vertical solution that combined speed with high safety standards. As a result, Doka’s engineering team proposed the automatic climbing formwork Xclimb 60 as the primary system, of which eight were deployed to work on 11 core walls. A key factor in the client’s preference for Xclimb 60 was its inherent flexibility, specifically how the system allows for independent shutters to climb ahead of the main slab, decoupling vertical progress from horizontal schedules. Thanks in part to this strategy, typical floor cycles were reduced to an average of approximately six days.

By utilising hydraulic climbing, the site team was able to move the core formwork to the next casting section without the need for the main tower crane, which was then freed for other critical material movements. This crane-independence was vital for maintaining the project’s momentum, allowing the core structures to progress at an accelerated pace while ensuring that site crews worked within a fully enclosed, safe platform at all times.

Versatile Slab Solutions for Varied Geometries

For the horizontal elements of the residential blocks, the project demanded systems that were lightweight yet robust enough for high-reuse cycles. Doka deployed a combination of Dokaflex and Dokaflex Tables, supported by Staxo 40 and d3 shoring systems.

To satisfy the client’s demand for greater product durability and flexibility, Doka provided high-performance aluminum beams, as opposed to H20 timber, while Dokaflex allowed site teams to adapt to the varying floor layouts of the G+10 to G+22 towers. This combination of flexibility and speed was essential in reducing the overall slab casting cycle, directly contributing to the developer's ambitious Q2 2026 completion target.

A Partnership Driven by Technical Responsiveness

The success of the Azizi Venice project to date was not solely defined by the comprehensive formwork package but by the deep integration of Doka’s services. Given the logistical scale of the 136-hectare site, Doka implemented a Just-in-Time (JIT) delivery coordination strategy. This ensured that the vast quantities of formwork required were delivered in phases, preventing site congestion and optimising inventory management for Gardinia.

Furthermore, Doka provided detailed engineering and on-site supervision throughout the project, while Doka Formwork Instructors were instrumental in conducting initial training and providing ongoing technical support, bridging the gap between design and execution. This high level of engineering responsiveness ensured that any design changes were addressed immediately, minimising programme risk.

A Testament to Reliability

Commenting on behalf of the project, Doka Sales Manager, Shoaib Mohammed, said: "Our technical solutions and proactive approach to on-site services were vital in managing the scale of Azizi Venice. Our ability to provide advanced engineering like the Xclimb 60 system, combined with reliable delivery coordination, EU standards towards HSE and custom engineering, allowed us to maintain our casting cycles and fulfill the high-quality requirements expected by Azizi Developments."

With the Doka supply window successfully concluded, the structural works have set a strong foundation for the next phase of development. Upon completion, Azizi Venice will include 30,000 residential units, delivering much-needed supply for Dubai’s fast-growing southern corridor.

In short:

Project: Azizi Venice (LR007)

Azizi Venice (LR007) Location: Dubai South, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai South, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Structure: Mixed-use Waterfront Masterplan (G+10 to G+22 Towers)

Mixed-use Waterfront Masterplan (G+10 to G+22 Towers) Project duration: Supply completed in 5 months (Overall completion Q2 2026)

Supply completed in 5 months (Overall completion Q2 2026) Client: Gardinia Building Contracting L.L.C / Azizi Developments

Gardinia Building Contracting L.L.C / Azizi Developments Systems used: Large-area Formwork Top 50, Framed Formwork Frami Xlife, Doka Floor Prop, Automatic climbing formwork Xclimb 60, Load-bearing tower D3, Dokaflex, Doka tables, Aluminium beams, Shoring system

Large-area Formwork Top 50, Framed Formwork Frami Xlife, Doka Floor Prop, Automatic climbing formwork Xclimb 60, Load-bearing tower D3, Dokaflex, Doka tables, Aluminium beams, Shoring system Solutions used: Detailed Engineering, JIT Delivery, On-site Supervision, Technical Consulting

About Doka

Doka is a world leader in providing innovative formwork, solutions and services in all areas of construction. The company is also a global supplier of well-thought-out scaffolding solutions for a varied spectrum of applications. With more than 160 sales and logistics facilities in over 54 countries, Doka has a high-performing distribution network for advice, customer service and technical support on the spot and ensures that equipment is swiftly provided – no matter how big and complex the project. Doka employs 8,000 people worldwide and is a company of the Umdasch Group, which has stood for reliability, experience and trustworthiness for more than 150 years.

Press contact

Doka

Stephanie Lutz

Head of Marketing Middle East Africa & Asia Pacific

stephanie.lutz@doka.com | www.doka.com