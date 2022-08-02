An invaluable cultural opportunity to build interpersonal and professional skills while being engaged in a wide range of activities that expand their horizons

Early applicants benefit from a special discounted fee of QR150 on registrations received before September 1, 2022

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Film Institute (DFI) is accepting juror applications for the 2022 Special 10th edition of the Ajyal Film Festival, set to take place from 1-8 October 2022 with events and activities taking place both in-person and online.

The 2022 Special Edition of the Ajyal Film Festival is DFI’s tribute to the nation in a historic year, and will provide exclusive Jury access to talks, workshops and Masterclasses in an innovative format that will maximise the accessibility and experience of the jurors and the industry guests.

The 2022 Ajyal Jurors become part of a very special edition, with the Ajyal Film Festival being held with an expanded programme of two events – one dedicated to the Jurors in October and the second, an inspiring public event from Nov. 22 to Dec. 16 that will also coincide with the world’s most awaited sporting spectacle being hosted in the country, the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

Youth aged 8-25 are invited to register for the reputed Ajyal Jury Experience that welcomes over 500 jurors annually, to be part of an invaluable cultural experience and explore the exciting world of cinema through curated film screenings, workshops and discussions. In a fun and collaborative environment, Ajyal Jury in three age specific groups are empowered to find their creative voice and discover cinema not just from the perspective of entertainment but as a medium that can bring about positive social change.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of the Doha Film Institute, said: “The Ajyal Jury Experience is truly a one of a kind cultural initiative, that brings together young people from across the world for a week-long celebration of film that will not only enhance their understanding of the world but also help build their inter-personal and professional skills. Ajyal over the years has given the youth an opportunity to explore new horizons of creative and cultural understanding, and we take great pride in our global Ajyal community and its collective belief that art and film are here to comfort and inspire each of us.

“This year, as we mark a Special 10th edition to coincide with the extraordinary global event that Qatar is hosting, we look forward to welcoming our vibrant team of over 500 Ajyal Jurors to come together across physical and cultural divides, instilling a sense of empowerment to build a brighter future and bringing us closer together as a global community.”

Registration to the Ajyal Jury programme is now open until September 21, 2022 at https://www.dohafilminstitute.com/filmfestival/ajyaljury. Participants must be between the ages of 8 and 25 to enrol. Applicants can benefit from an early bird discounted fee of QAR 150 for registrations completed before September 1, 2022. The standard fee is QAR 250 with discounted fees for siblings and Qatar Museums Culture Pass Members costing QAR 200. For any queries, contact ajyaljury@dohafilminstitute.com.

Ajyal Jurors are categorized in three competition segments – Mohaq (ages 8-12), Hilal (ages 13-17) and Bader (ages 18-25). They will evaluate a curated film programme covering feature films and short films appropriate to their age. Being an Ajyal Juror is a highly creative learning experience that instils an appreciation of cinema as well as the values of teamwork, critical thinking, and leadership.

Last year more than 500 jurors from 45 nationalities served as Ajyal Jurors, who had access to specially curated workshops, daily film screenings, jury discussions, Ajyal Talks and opportunities to interact with global filmmakers in the Spotlight sessions and a range of events and activities that inspire creative interaction and stimulate cinematic dialogue.

About Doha Film Institute

Doha Film Institute is an independent, not-for-profit cultural organisation. It supports the growth of the local film community through cultivating film appreciation, enhancing industry knowledge and contributing to the development of sustainable creative industries in Qatar. The Institute’s platforms include funding and production of local, regional and international films; skills-sharing and mentorship programmes; film screenings; the Ajyal Film Festival; and Qumra. With culture, community, learning and entertainment at its foundation, the Institute is committed to supporting Qatar’s 2030 vision for the development of a knowledge-based economy.

Doha Film Institute:

