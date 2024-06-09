Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, proudly announces the opening of Alo Yoga, a leading global luxury fashion and lifestyle brand. This flagship store, opened in partnership with Alshaya Group, spans 410 sqm and marks the brand's first venture in the country exclusively to Doha Festival City, located court K on ground floor.

Alo Yoga, established in 2007 in Los Angeles by Danny Harris and Marco Degeorge, is renowned for elevating luxury athleisure. It seamlessly transitions from the yoga studio to street fashion with its high-quality, ethically-made, and environment-friendly apparel and wellness products for both men and women. Celebrated by famous figures, yogis, and fashion enthusiasts alike, Alo Yoga is considered the fastest growing activewear brand globally.

The new store in Doha Festival City embodies the brand’s mission to inspire wellness and create community through mindful movement. Customers can explore the latest collections of high-performance activewear and trendy leisurewear, beautifully showcased in an expansive layout designed to enhance the shopping experience.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Alo Yoga and to be home for their first and only store in the country. This significant addition to our mall underscores our commitment to our brand promise; 'It's My Place, My Choice.’ Alo Yoga doesn’t enrich our diverse portfolio of world-class retail options only, but also reinforces our dedication to continually enhancing the shopping experience in Qatar," said Simon Van de Velde, Chief Asset Management Officer of Al Futtaim Real Estate.

“Our latest opening in Doha will give us an opportunity to connect with our customers in Qatar, through popular athleisure styles, fitness apparel and accessories. Our expansion model continues to focus on commitment and convenience, as we continue to expand Alo and its offerings,” said Rebecca Jobo, President of Wellness Division at Alshaya Group.

In conjunction with the store opening, Alo Yoga is also launching its dedicated Qatar online shopping platform, www.aloyoga.com.qa, further expanding its accessibility and customer engagement in the region.

For more information, please call on 4035 4444 or check www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/ or www.aloyoga.com.qa.

About Alo

Alo Yoga (Alo) is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand specializing in luxury activewear with a mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, Alo has become a global leader in activewear design and franchised fabrics. Since day one, Alo has been eco-aware and has been W.R.A.P. Certified in a humane and sweat-shop-free environment. An acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean, Alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat. Alo is available online at www.aloyoga.com and Alo Sanctuaries in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Diego, Scottsdale, Austin, and select retailers.

Today, Alo operates 84 stores throughout the world and ships globally via its website.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers,

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Türkiye, and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, as well as a large-scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern, and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.