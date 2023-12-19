Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the grand arrival of its Festival Balloon at The Village, the mall's captivating new outdoor extension. From December 19 to December 30, Doha Festival City welcomes visitors and the public alike to experience the enjoyment of the festivities.

Launched on December 14, The Village represents a groundbreaking addition to Doha Festival City, offering a diverse range of activities. It has quickly become the destination of choice for families, providing a friendly open space ideal for relaxation and creating unforgettable moments.

On the final day of the 4th Edition of Qatar Hot Air Balloon Festival, December 18, this balloon embarks on a symbolic journey from Katara, soaring across the cityscape to land at The Village, Doha Festival City's newly launched outdoor extension. This event not only marks a significant moment for the festival but also symbolizes the connection between these two iconic locations in Qatar.

Visitors are invited to partake in breathtaking balloon adventures and experience a stunning night glow feature, starting from 5pm, from December 19 to December 30. This unique visual experience is ideal for capturing those special Instagram moments.

Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City, stated: “The Village, our latest outdoor extension, perfectly embodies our brand message 'It’s My Place, My Choice.' It offers a unique blend of experiences catering to our visitors' diverse preferences. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the grand inauguration of The Village with our special balloon experience.”

In addition to the Hot Air Balloon, The Village will host a variety of engaging activities and experiences, including a plethora of options for family entertainment, shopping, and dining. From leisurely strolls among beautifully landscaped green spaces to exploring an array of retail outlets and eateries, there's something for everyone.

One of the highlights of The Village is the "Madagascar Stars of the Jungle" show, a lively and interactive performance featuring the beloved characters from Madagascar. This show, running daily from 2 pm to 10 pm until December 23, offers families a unique blend of music, dance, and the chance for up-close interactions with characters like Alex, Marty, Gloria and King Julien.

Children can enjoy dedicated play areas, while adults can relax in cozy spots or participate in community events. The Village, with its mix of relaxation, entertainment, and social interaction, truly embodies the spirit of a dynamic, family-friendly destination.

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate shopping destination, encompasses over 470 stores within its 250,000 sqm area, featuring renowned brands like Debenhams, Harvey Nichols Doha, Chopard, Al Fardan Jewllery, Marli, Mikimoto, IKEA, ACE, Centrepoint, and Marks & Spencer.

The mall offers over 100 dining choices, including popular eateries such as Nando’s, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s, and local favorites Monoprix and Jamie’s Italian, as well as traditional restaurants like Yasmine Palace and Laduree. Varied food courts at both ends cater to quick dining needs.

For entertainment, Doha Festival City offers a diverse range of world-class attractions. Angry Birds World, the world’s first park of its kind, provides family fun inspired by the popular game and movie. VIRTUOCiTY™, the region’s first dedicated gaming hub, offers an immersive digital experience with racing simulators, escape rooms, and an eSports arena. Snow Dunes™, Qatar's first indoor snow park, features a castle inspired by Qatari architecture and uses advanced technology to create a wintry wonderland at -4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the mall houses Qatar's first VOX 4D cinema complex, providing an exceptional movie-going experience.

In October 2023, Doha Festival City introduced the Virtual Mall, a state-of-the-art 3D digital shopping platform that transforms the retail experience. This innovative platform allows customers to explore the mall virtually and interact with store experts, merging the convenience of online shopping with the feel of an in-person visit.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard, Doha Festival City launched an exclusive Gift Card, revolutionizing the shopping experience with a seamless, cashless payment option available in over 500 stores. Available for purchase at the mall’s customer service desks, this innovative card simplifies transactions and offers access to a host of exclusive offers and promotions. Gift Card holders can enjoy special deals across a diverse range of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the ideal gift or wishing to shop cost-effectively.

Another major development is The Village, the newly opened outdoor extension at Doha Festival City. This family-friendly area offers an immersive outdoor experience, complete with a variety of amenities. Highlights include a captivating water fountain, dedicated kids' play areas, and a diverse selection of shops and dining options. Aligning with the brand message “My Space, My Choice,” The Village enriches the community experience and embodies the "Live More" aspect for families, enhancing the space and complementing the shopping experience.

The mall has been honored as the 2023 Qatar Tourism winner for 'Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall' and 'Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability,' showcasing its commitment to sustainability and service excellence. This recognition is accompanied by the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor and accolades from KAHRAMAA and the Al Daayen Municipality.

Doha Festival City is a sought-after destination for residents, investors, and stakeholders, delivering an exceptional experience in shopping, dining, and entertainment, reinforcing its status as a go-to mall in the country and region.

For more information, visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com.