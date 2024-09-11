Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City announces a new outlook, cementing its name as the premier destination for style, self-expression and coveted trends with a lineup of exquisite fashion and creativity activations. This comes as part of DHFC’s new chapter, creating a fashion and beauty centre for Qatar’s ever evolving retail landscape and establishing a platform of shared passion and connections within the community.

In line with its reimagined position, DHFC will mark the debut of its exciting agenda in the fourth quarter of this year as it joins forces with Harper’s Bazaar Qatar, the country’s leading international women’s title, to launch “Emerging Voices” on September 15. This live experience will showcase a dedicated space hosting a series of exhibitions, in-conversations, and immersive activations filled with cutting-edge fashion and cultural exchange.

A curated showcase featuring fashion and editorial photography from six talented students of VCUarts Qatar will be hosted within Doha Festival City’s Luxury Court. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to explore the pop-up and meet the creative minds behind the designs. The participating designers have been confirmed as Haya Al Thani, Halah Mahmoud, Samah Sulyman, Fay Alsharif, Jory Al-Buainain, and Maya Yatim.

Noreen Nasralla, Executive Director, Marketing, Al-Futtaim Real Estate, emphasized the importance of the collaboration, stating: “As Qatar’s leading destination for style expression and coveted trends, Doha Festival City is transforming the fashion experience through evolving partnerships with both coveted international brands and local visionaries. Our mission is to offer a dynamic shopping environment that resonates with Qatar’s every-changing landscape.”

Christopher Fink, Chair of Fashion Design & Merchandising at VCUArts Qatar, echoed this vision: “This initiative embodies the future of Qatar’s fashion industry. By providing our students with a high-profile platform to showcase their innovative creations, we empower them to connect with key industry players, gain valuable exposure, and contribute meaningfully to Qatar's cultural narrative. This exhibition serves as a catalyst for growth and launchpad for creative ambition in the country.”

Bianca Brigitte Bonomi, Director of Harper’s Bazaar Qatar, highlights the significance of the event: “Big ideas and new thinking from the next generation of fashion talent emerging from Qatar will take centre stage at ‘Emerging Voices’, powered by the individuals and institutions at the helm of the industry. From sustainability to self-expression, VCUarts Qatar students, Scale 7 designers and experts, and local creatives will have their say on fashion’s changing landscape via a series of in-conversations and exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge, Qatar-made designs.”

The “Emerging Voices’” series also includes a dedicated pop-up at Harvey Nichols Doha, a key luxury fashion retailer at Doha Festival City in October 22. This showcase will feature the work of three leading talents from Scale7, Qatar’s first fashion and design business incubator, which is designed to provide a platform to support innovative, aspiring Qatari designers as they create and produce Qatari-based brands. The brands to be featured include “The Project,” “Irreplicable,” and “All Seasons” alongside an engaging in-conversation with Aysha Khalifa Al Romaihi, Director of Scale7 – QDB

“This collaboration is a testament to our shared dedication to pioneering new ideas and creating exceptional experiences. Together, we are not just setting trends—we are shaping the future of Doha’s fashion scene.” Aysha Al Romaihi commented.

In November, Doha Festival City and Harper’s Bazaar will host the signature Front Row Live event, an immersive three-day exploration of cutting-edge fashion and beauty held in the Centre Court. As part of the event, the Emerging Voices Pop-Up will unveil a bespoke exhibition focused on sustainability. Featuring works drawn from selected Qatar-based creatives, the exhibition will be curated by leading sustainability advocate and designer Gills Manjulakshmi. As sustainability continues to dominate fashion discourse, Manjulakshmi will be joined by the next generation of design talent to ask where these conversations are taking us and what more needs to be done.

The “Emerging Voices” initiative reflects Doha Festival City’s ongoing dedication to curating world-class experiences that celebrate both local culture and global style movements. With a growing portfolio of renowned international brands and homegrown talent, the mall has positioned itself as a beacon of style and innovation at the heart of Qatar’s thriving fashion landscape.

