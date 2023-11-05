Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, celebrates its double triumph by securing two prestigious awards, "Best Shopping Mall Qatar 2023" and "Best Customer-Friendly Shopping Destination - Qatar, 2023", reinforcing its commitment to brand excellence and consumer satisfaction.

The accolade of "Best Shopping Mall Qatar 2023" by Brands Review Magazine celebrates Doha Festival City's holistic blend of luxurious shopping, diverse dining, and state-of-the-art entertainment. The mall, with its 470 retail outlets, features global brands and attractions like the Middle East's inaugural Angry Birds World. It also pioneers in digital innovation, with its state-of-the-art Virtual Mall, providing consumers an immersive 3D digital experience, bridging the physical and digital shopping dimensions. This commitment to a seamless and unique customer experience has set it apart, making it a deserving recipient of this esteemed award.

On the other hand, the "Best Customer-Friendly Shopping Destination - Qatar, 2023" from the Global Brand Awards recognizes Doha Festival City's relentless pursuit of consumer satisfaction, reflected in the staggering positive reviews and consistently high satisfaction scores. The mall's dedication to sustainability, demonstrated by its GSAS Design & Build 3-star certification, and its ongoing involvement with the community through various CSR initiatives, further reinforce its customer-centric approach.

Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City, remarked, “Receiving two significant awards in one year is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to both Brands Review Magazine and the Global Brand Awards for these recognitions. These honors inspire us to continue our journey of innovation and service, always placing our patrons at the heart of everything we do.”

Doha Festival City's journey is marked by consistent accolades and groundbreaking initiatives. The mall's innovative branding, commitment to quality, trustworthiness, and community engagement have set it apart on both the national and international stages.

As Doha Festival City looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its mission of innovation, excellence, and community engagement. These awards not only celebrate past achievements but also signal the brand's forward momentum.

For further details on Doha Festival City, please contact 4035 4444 or visit https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/.

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining, and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique, and ACE. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCiTY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online quarterly lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall. The magazine is the ultimate showcase for top fashion, beauty trends & dining experiences.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com