Doha, Qatar – Embodying its pledge to community responsibility, Doha Festival City, Qatar's premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination, has partnered with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment to commemorate "The World Cleanup Day" on September 16. This impactful alliance comes as part of the #FestivalCares CSR Program for the mall to underscore the environmental and societal hazards posed by abandoned vehicles and equipment in the Municipality of Al Daayen.

From September 17th to 24rd, visitors to the Doha Festival City Mall will be enlightened through an informative exhibition. The event aims to raise awareness on the adverse impacts of neglected vehicles, touching on the environment, aesthetics, and safety. The initiative calls upon the entire community to actively participate in addressing these concerns, thereby ensuring a more sustainable future.

Robert Hall, Doha Festival City's General Manager, expressed his thoughts on this partnership by stating, "By joining forces with the Ministry, we're reaffirming our commitment to environmental responsibility, which is rooted in our guiding philosophy of "it's my place, my choice." We urge every individual, resident, and visitor to partake in this noble endeavor, making choices that prioritize the environment and the aesthetic harmony of our Municipality."

Dr. Fayqa Abdullah Ashkanani, Director of the Public Relations Department at The Ministry of Municipality and Environment, remarked on the Ministry's annual recognition of World Cleanliness Day. She stated, "In collaboration with the Joint Committee for Removing Abandoned Cars and Equipment, we annually honor World Cleanliness Day to emphasize the collective responsibility of maintaining cleanliness across all societal sections. Our ministry actively rolls out awareness campaigns to familiarize the public with the Public Cleanliness Law and highlight our commitment to upholding the highest hygiene standards. These efforts have not only positioned Qatari cities on the global map but have also led to six of them being awarded the World Health Organisation's healthy city certificate in 2022. Furthermore, they've been inducted into the UNESCO Learning Cities Network, underscoring our relentless pursuit to enhance the health, well-being, and quality of life for our citizens."

Doha Festival City remains steadfast in championing sustainable and community-centric initiatives. Through this collaboration, the establishment further solidifies its determination to nurture a culture of environmental mindfulness and safeguard the beauty and safety of the Municipality of Al Daayen. The community, inclusive of residents, businesses, and visitors, are all invited to support and be an active part of this green movement.

At the heart of this partnership lies the #FestivalCares initiative, a robust drive committed to fostering deep-rooted relationships with the mall's diverse stakeholders – from retailers, shoppers, and staff to local governing bodies, groups, and charitable entities.

For those seeking further information on "The World Cleanup Day" and ways to contribute, please visit Doha Festival City Mall during the campaign.

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining, and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique, and ACE. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCiTY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online quarterly lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall. The magazine is the ultimate showcase for top fashion, beauty trends & dining experiences.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

