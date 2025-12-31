Doha, Qatar: In 2025, Doha Festival City cemented its position as more than a shopping destination, it became where Qatar came together. Welcoming over 20 million guests, the mall evolved into an essential part of weekly life, with guests spending nearly three hours per visit and returning one to two times per week. From everyday moments to weekly celebrations, Doha Festival City continued to be part of the modern lifestyle of residents and visitors alike.

Fashion That Leads, Beauty That Inspires

Fashion and beauty took center stage in 2025, with athleisure and beauty recording double-digit growth, driven by brands like Sephora, MAC, Alo Yoga and Lululemon. The mall’s premium offer was further elevated with Harvey Nichols’ exclusive Qatar launch of Represent, alongside the arrival of Psycho Bunny, Franck Muller, Byredo and Ray-Ban.

Home to more than 500 trading brands across nearly 5,000 sqm, Doha Festival City continued to set the benchmark for fashion, beauty and lifestyle retail in Qatar. Visitors discovered exclusive concepts such as the region’s first Alma en Pena and Qatar’s only Asteri Beauty, and will soon experience new luxury beauty brands, including Tom Ford, NARS, Yves Saint Laurent, and Penhaligon’s, set to launch soon.

The mall also strengthened its role as a thought leader with the launch of Festival Edits, Qatar’s first seasonal retail and trend report. Developed with insights from the partners Chalhoub Group, Azadea Group, Al Shayaa Group and supported by Ipsos research, the report offered a forward-looking view of fashion, beauty and lifestyle trends.

In line with evolving design and customer expectations, more than 44 brands completed refurbishments and relocations.

Experiences That Bring People Together

Throughout 2025, Doha Festival City delivered a dynamic calendar of experiences connecting families, youth and culture lovers across the nation.

Doha Festival City delivered the highest redemption coupon participation under the Shop and Win campaign at Shop Qatar 2025, earning Highest Participation and Best Branding awards. National Sports Day saw thousands engage in HIIT, Zumba, wellness sessions and a children’s mini-Olympics.

During Ramadan, the Festival Cares initiative brought the community together through the Branches of Kindness installation in partnership with Qatar Charity, Dreama Orphan Care experiences and traditional Garangao celebrations. Eid Al Adha welcomed families with the seven-day Blippi’s Garage activation at Center Court.

Youth and lifestyle activations included The Little Things Pop-Up, the Back-to-School Festival, and collectible showcases, while celebrity moments featured David Beckham at Adidas and Swizz Beatz at Harvey Nichols.

At The Village, visitors gathered for live Arab Cup match screenings and live performances by El Shami, DJ Aseel and Rahma Riad. Additional major events included Qatar Airways MotoGP, the Electronic Qatar Stars League at Virtuocity, the FIFA Arab Cup Trophy Display, Mall Run x New Balance - Grey Days and the 10,000 Steps Mall Challenge in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, reinforcing Doha Festival City’s role as a cultural stage and active hub bringing people together.

Sustainability, Innovation and Accessibility

Sustainability remains a core focus for Doha Festival City. During Earth Hour, led by young Qatari advocates, lighting across the mall were dimmed by 50%.

Youth Fest 2025, in collaboration with Qatar Museums (QM), promoted eco-conscious practices and creative expression, while #FestivalCares initiatives included gold sponsorship of the Tarsheed Carnival, partnerships with Qatar Sustainability Week and Earthna, and sustainability-focused fashion shoots with Harper’s Bazaar Qatar.

To further encourage eco-friendly mobility during the Arab Cup, a dedicated shuttle service operated eight daily trips, enhancing accessibility for visitors, while reducing environmental impact.

Awards & Enhanced Visitor Experience

Recognized for excellence, Doha Festival City was named Premier Shopping Mall Experience at the Qatar Tourism Awards for the second time. Enhanced visitor services included upgraded parking and valet, digital wayfinding, concierge carts, free Wi-Fi, power banks, and the Blue Rewards App in-mall mode.

The Doha Festival City Gift Card continued to grow in popularity, used by more than 16,000 shoppers and delivering a 122% increase in purchases, further enhancing convenience and choice for visitors.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Doha Festival City enters 2026 focused on optimizing the customer journey through a hospitality-led approach, continued expansion across fashion, beauty and sportswear, combined with elevated service standards to drive performance and engagement. As a hub for culture, commerce, and community, the mall remains committed to delivering innovative, inclusive experiences aligned with Qatar’s vision for a vibrant and connected future.

For the latest updates, visit dohafestivalcity.com or follow Doha Festival City on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

#Festival Cares and looks forward to welcoming you everyday.