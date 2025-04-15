DoH, PureHealth, Khalifa University, Illumina, M42, IHLAD and New York University Abu Dhabi have signed a landmark MoU to establish a collaborative framework that will shape the future of healthcare through precision medicine and advanced therapies

The multi-stakeholder partnership will drive genomic innovation, AI-powered healthcare, and local talent development through cutting-edge research and clinical integration

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, in partnership with PureHealth, Khalifa University of technology (KU), Illumina, M42, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD) and New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a collaborative framework that will shape the future of healthcare through precision medicine and advanced therapies. The MoU was signed during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025 (ADGHW), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

In the presence of H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), H.E. Badr Al Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group CEO at M42, Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth, the MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, H.E Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Corporate Officer of PureHealth, Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost of Khalifa University, Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer of Illumina, Fabio Piano, Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi, Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, CEO, Integrated Health Solutions at M42 and Dr. Nicole Sirotin, CEO of The Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, the Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi said: “Abu Dhabi is leading the transformation of health systems by harnessing science, technology, and genomics to build a future-ready model of care. Precision medicine represents a pivotal shift from a one-size-fits-all approach to deeply personalised, preventive, and proactive healthcare. Through such strategic partnerships, we are positioning the Emirate as a global life sciences hub. Together with our healthcare and academia partners, we are driving forward a bold vision to advance precision health and deliver real impact for patients and communities in the region and beyond.”

This multi-stakeholder collaboration will focus on establishing genomic infrastructure and population health programmes tailored to Emirati and regional populations. It will also focus on launching research and development initiatives in advanced therapeutics such as gene therapy and cell-based treatments and support the integration of precision medicine into clinical practice, through pharmacogenomics and genome testing. Additionally, the partnership will build artificial intelligence (AI) and digital platforms for genomic data analysis and personalised patient care, as well as education and training pathways to develop local expertise in genomic and precision medicine.

H.E. Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer at PureHealth said: “We are proud to be part of this landmark partnership, which represents a significant step forward in transforming precision medicine from concept to clinical reality. By joining forces with visionary institutions, we are accelerating the integration of genomics, AI, and personalised care into everyday healthcare. Together, we are shaping a future where every individual in the UAE and beyond has access to predictive, preventive, and precisely tailored treatments – paving the way for longer, healthier lives.”

Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost of Khalifa University said: “This agreement marks a major step forward in our collective ambition to transform the future of healthcare through precision medicine. At Khalifa University, we are not only focused on generating new scientific knowledge, but we are also committed to ensuring knowledge directly improves lives. Through this collaboration, we will help build a robust genomics and advanced therapeutics ecosystem tailored to the UAE’s unique needs. It reflects our belief that innovation must be inclusive, data-driven, and deeply aligned with national priorities. We are proud to join forces with local and international partners to deliver solutions that will shape a healthier, more resilient society.”

Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, CEO, Integrated Health Solutions at M42, said: “At M42, we are advancing precision healthcare by integrating genomics, AI, and supporting innovation in emerging areas such as advanced therapies. Through close collaboration with our partners, we are working to deliver more predictive, preventive, and personalised care, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a healthier, more resilient future.”

Jacob Thaysen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at Illumina said: “At Illumina, we believe that genomic technology has the power to revolutionise healthcare. Through this strategic partnership, we aim to facilitate groundbreaking advancements in precision medicine, ensuring that cutting-edge genomic insights are integrated into patient care for better health outcomes.”

Fabio Piano, Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi, said: “At NYU Abu Dhabi, we are dedicated to fostering innovative research and education in the life sciences. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to advancing precision medicine and tackling complex health challenges through collaborative efforts in genomic research.”

Dr. Nicole Sirotin, CEO of The Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi, said: “As the world's first regulated longevity medicine facility, we aim to contribute to establishing new global standards in healthy longevity medicine by integrating our expertise in advanced diagnostics and personalized lifestyle interventions, creating a healthcare ecosystem that is more predictive, preventive, and ultimately, improves the lives of people in the UAE and beyond. IHLAD is excited to join this strategic partnership, working alongside the DoH and other leading organizations to advance precision medicine in Abu Dhabi."

This agreement reflects a shared ambition aligned with DoH’s vision to establish one of the world’s most intelligent healthcare systems - driven by cutting-edge genomic science, AI-powered insights, and collaborative innovation, particularly in critical areas such as oncology, rare genetic diseases, and metabolic disorders.

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care.

Four core themes will guide discussions and initiatives: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. By convening diverse stakeholders from around the world, ADGHW is a community without borders that seeks to advance the future of health and well-being.

